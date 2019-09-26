CONTINENTAL — Continental Village Council met in regular session on Tuesday, taking action on a variety on park and drainage agenda items.
Mayor Mathew Miller was approached by a young man about placing a bike rack in Sparling Park. Miller said it would be about $550-$700 for a 7-bike rack. The purchase was approved by council. Miller also shared that the village should hear an update on the status of a NatureWorks grant in a week, so that the village can begin phase 2 on the park.
The mayor also received a quote on the drainage work for the southwest quadrant of the village. The contractor will be putting in a 12-inch drainage pipe and three catch basins along Ash Street, from First to Second streets. Council approved the work for $26,950.
The review board also met with a village property owner prior to the regular meeting. Discussed were the conditions of two of his properties in the village. The village will hire a state-certified building inspector to inspect the properties and the village will abide by the inspectors’ recommendation.
Miller also asked council if any feedback has been received concerning going to monthly billing in the future. Council shared that some residents are for it and others are against it. These changes will not be approved until all the water meters are radio-read because it would take too long to do monthly readings.
Council also discussed the raising of the water cost of operation (WCOP) charge from $29/quarter to $35/quarter and putting that money aside for capital improvements such as the water tower and waterline upgrades. The current water and sewer rate ordinances will be redone and passed before the end of the year and include a 25 cent per 1,000 gallon increase on both the water and the sewer for 2020 and again in 2021. The change in the WCOP flat rate also will be included in the ordinance. Council moved to approve the first reading of both ordinances.
Council was reminded that village employee Trevor Leis’ one-year anniversary is Tuesday. Employee Tylor Thompson has passed his mosquito spraying and pesticide use licenses. As per his wage ordinance, he has received a 50 cent raise. Fiscal officer Susan Darby questioned if there should be a raise associated with passing the pesticide use licenses as well. The village solicitor reviewed Thompson’s wage ordinance and stated that a raise could be passed by motion. Council moved to give him an additional raise of 25 cents per hour.
Darby gave each council member a report with all of the checking and investment balances and the current interest rates available at the two banks the village has depository agreements with and STAR Ohio. Council discussed the options and decided to divide the balance of the Huntington Bank checking account between a certificate of deposit with Fort Jennings State Bank and the remaining balance to STAR Ohio.
In other business, council:
• approved a residential building permit to replace the siding on a house on First Street.
• okayed requests for building permits from two residents on Lakeland Drive for replacement of concrete drives that had been replaced once but the concrete did not hold up so the contractor is replacing it.
• learned hydrant flushing is scheduled to begin early in October, weather permitting.
• held a first reading on an ordinance to implement the policy manual written by Clemans, Nelson & Associates.
• learned trick-or-treat is set for Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m., with the costume judging at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
• went into a short executive session for consideration for purchase or sale of property. No action was taken.
