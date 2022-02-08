NAPOLEON — A multi-use path project connecting parts of this city with its downtown has been delayed.
Napoleon City Council had been set to consider a contract for construction of a path from Jahns Road to Ritter Park on the Maumee River and into the downtown. However, council was informed Monday night that the project has been delayed because no bids were received.
Council also took action on six legislative items during its regular session Monday (see below).
The path project will be undertaken primarily with a state grant, so there had been some urgency for council to approve a contract — initially by Jan. 12. However, City Manager Joel Mazur said the state understands the difficulties in securing a contract.
Council’s municipal properties committee will consider the project during a meeting next week.
Mazur suggested that the project be broken into parts. He noted that tying it into a paving project on Front Street might be “the most logical” idea “because of the plans we have for repaving.”
In a matter related to that, council approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing parking on a certain part of Front Street in preparation for the future work there.
The legislation will return for a second reading at council’s next meeting on Feb. 21.
In other business Monday, council:
• passed the third and final readings of two emergency ordinances increasing pay for a pair of city officials — Law Director Billy Harmon and Mazur. Each will return for third and final readings at an upcoming council meeting. Mazur’s bi-weekly pay beginning Dec. 27 will be $4,444.61, or $115,559.86 over 26 pay periods; Harmon’s bi-weekly pay will be $4,199.78, or $109,194.28 over 26 pay periods. The ordinances will return for third readings on Feb. 7.
• passed an emergency resolution allowing application for an assistance to firefighters grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The resolution’s emergency clause will allow it to become law immediately rather than after a regular waiting period.
• approved the first reading of a resolution allowing the city’s participation in the state purchasing program in regard to its annual pavement cracksealing program. The resolution will return for a second reading at council’s Feb. 21 meeting.
• passed the second reading of a resolution permitting he city manager to execute the housing revolving loan fund administration agreement with the Ohio Department of Development Services.
• approved a motion allowing a contract with Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon for the Van Hyning pump station replacement project. The base bid cost is $2,711,122.36 while an alternate bid for $622,075 is included in the proposal. The base bid is more than the city wanted to spend — already having increased the engineer’s estimate from $1.6 million to $2.5 million — but city officials felt the pump station is important enough to move forward. “If this fails, it’s bad news for everybody,” said Mayor Jason Maassel. The pump station serves much of the city’s north side, according to city officials.
• passed a motion allowing purchase of a bucket truck for the city’s electric department. The city has budgeted $200,000 for the purchase.
• approved a motion appointing Council Members Joel Bialorucki and Ross Durham to the tax incentive review council.
• passed a motion concerning a district campus improvement agreement with Napoleon Area Schools. This concerns infrastructure in and around the school. Maassel called the agreement “a great example of the city and school district working together.”
• passed a motion appointing Kevin Garringer, the city’s finance director, and Shannon Fielder as alternate to the Regional Council of Governments (RITA).
• approved a motion accepting a $523.60 donation from Law Enforcement Partners.
• passed a motion accepting a $1,000 donation from VFW Post 8218 to the Napoleon Police Department.
• met in executive session to discuss the purchase or sale of property and compensation of personnel.
• discussed the delay in trash removal for two days last week due to the recent snowstorm. Employees of the city’s operations department helped with snow removal during that time. Mazur and others complimented the city’s snow removal effort.
