• Henry County

Show dates:

The Archbold Community Theatre will present "The Butler Did It," at Giffey Hall in Ridgeville Corners on Oct. 4-5, 11-12 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m. For tickets, call Leon and Vicki Smith at 419-267-5717, Monday-Friday from 6-9 p.m.

