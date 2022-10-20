Fox squirrel

Ohio wildlife such as the fox squirrel shown here seek out acorns as a food source during the fall and winter.

 ODNR Photo

COLUMBUS — The 2022 survey of acorn abundance on selected Ohio wildlife areas shows an average of 39% of white oaks and 37% of red oaks bore fruit, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

