PAULDING — Power2Change will hold an Accountability Coach Training on Sept. 7, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Connection Points Ministry.
The ministry is located at 2112 Inwood Drive, Fort Wayne. The training is for people who want to get involved in helping people with life-controlling problem like substance abuse/addictions and problems that accompany these types of problems. This is a follow-up training opportunity for those who have attended Living Free Recovery’s Facilitator Training in January or June of this year, but open to anyone interested in helping others with life-controlling issues.
“Accountability Coaching does not take a professional degree or certification. It takes a person with a passion to help someone that needs encouragement and accountability to ‘do the right things in life’ in order to change old behaviors,” said Dr. Daniel Schreck, founder and executive director at Connection Points Ministry.
When a person goes through a “life-controlling” problem, they need someone that walks with them through their problem, offering encouragement, as well as accountability which assists them in their life change.
Accountability Coach Training offers those who have been through Living Free Recovery’s weekend Facilitator Training course or have participated in an Insight Small Group a way to get involved and assist in offering hope to people with “life-controlling problems.” Power2Change, the non-profit group in Paulding County, recently committed to employing Living Free material to help those involved in drug court or anyone in the community in recovery. Accountability Coach Training will enable the non-profit group in Paulding County to provide hope to men and women in the legal system, as well as their family members and anyone else who wants to be free from life-controlling problems.
“People are hurting and need to be free from drugs and other addictive substances and behaviors,” said Dwight Stoller, Co-Founder of Power2Change, the non-profit group in Paulding County organizing to help the hurting in the northern Ohio area. “We are ready to help provide hope and healing to the hurting. There are preventive as well as recovery themes throughout the Living Free curriculum, adding further benefits to anyone in the community.”
Accountability Coach Training is driven by the need for people to walk alongside those that are addicted or have other forms of life-controlling problems. Power2Change is committed to deliver this quality Accountability Coach Training and make it available to anyone who has already or intends to complete the Facilitator Training and/or participates in an Insight Small Group in the relatively near future.
Power2Change is taking a leading position for rehabilitation and recovery in the northern Indiana/Ohio area. The mission of Power2Change is “through prayer, small group training and personal mentoring we help the community discover the life-changing hope, faith and freedom in Christ.”
There is a cost of $20 per person for the training, due at the training site in Fort Wayne. To register in advance for the class call Dwight Stoller 419-203-1881 or Colette Brown 419-789-8404.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.