For the second time in eight days, local firefighters came together to fight a large blaze at a Defiance business.
This one occurred late Wednesday morning at Indoor Automart, 1700 Buckeye St. — a used vehicle dealership/repair shop — on the city’s eastside, caused accidentally with a cutting torch.
Just eight days before that (on Jan. 19), a fire destroyed a warehouse at Jackson Avenue and Davidson Street. That blaze’s cause was listed as “undetermined.”
As with that fire, Wednesday’s necessitated a response from numerous area departments. Ten of them provided manpower and equipment, but the fire gutted the building at Buckeye and Hopkins streets, owned by Al Tennison.
No injuries were reported.
“When we arrived, it was already coming out of the entire structure,” explained Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins. “The fire was venting out on Buckeye Street (west of the building) through the roof area, so it was a defensive attack from the beginning. There was no reason to put personnel inside.”
He said the state fire marshal’s office assisted with the investigation — as happens with most fires — but the cause was ruled “accidental.”
“They were using acetylene and ignited some flammable liquid, and it progressed from there,” he said.
Heavy smoke billowed from the scene for more than an hour Wednesday morning and was visible for miles.
Firefighters were summoned at 9:57 a.m., but were still fighting an intense fire well over an hour after arriving.
Large volumes of water were applied by several fire vehicles, including the city’s two ladder trucks stationed on the building’s Spruce Street side. A third city engine stationed on Buckeye Street pumped water onto the fire as well.
The building’s roof collapsed by the time the blaze was brought under control, but the fire continued to burn for hours. In fact, smoke was still rolling from the building — albeit in lesser amounts — at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Materials typical of a repair shop — tires, car parts, grease and oil — helped fuel the blaze, Wilkins indicated.
Exploding propane tanks also contributed, as did an Ohio Gas line that burned off, he explained. Wilkins said gas was burning inside the building as it exited the end of the gas line.
Ohio Gas shut the line down, while FirstEnergy responded to turn off the electricity.
Several wrecker trucks worked to remove damaged vehicles that had been parked inside the building or directly south of it. Wilkins said five vehicles inside the structure were destroyed.
An excavator was used to knock down the building’s cinder block walls to access the fire and put more water on. By 5 p.m. Wednesday — when firefighters had cleared the scene — the building was down, reduced to a smoldering debris pile.
As firefighters fought the blaze late Wednesday morning, water accumulated in an area just north of the building where a number of vehicles connected to the business also were parked. Many were in ankle-deep or deeper water.
According to the city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin, a poorly draining catch basin contributed to the water backup. The city brought in pumps to help remove the water more quickly.
While firefighters were battling the blaze, a nearby 16-inch water line broke on Spruce Street. Cereghin wasn’t sure if this was related to the fire, but offered the possibility.
His crews worked to repair the line Wednesday afternoon in front of a Spruce Street business. But the break did not hinder efforts by firefighters who were hooked into a nearby hydrant.
“It didn’t hamper anything,” said Wilkins.
Defiance police assisted with traffic control, blocking several intersections, including East Second and Buckeye streets, Hopkins and Richland streets, and Greenhouse Avenue and Hopkins Street. Traffic also was blocked off on Spruce Street, east of the fire scene.
All but the Richland/Hopkins intersection were reopened by late Wednesday afternoon.
A South Richland Township fire engine had been positioned at East Second and Hopkins into one lane of Second Street as it pulled water from a hydrant.
First responders used a parking lot northeast of the Spruce Street/Greenhouse intersection as a staging area. Napoleon’s aerial ladder truck, for example, was stationed there if needed elsewhere in Defiance.
Besides Napoleon and South Richland, the list of fire departments that assisted Defiance with mutual aid included Highland Township, Noble Township, Jewell, Sherwood, Holgate and Auglaize Township (Paulding County). Continental EMS also provided mutual aid.
Wilkins said Sherwood EMS covered one rescue run for the city.
The Tiffin Township, Ney-Washington Township, Farmer Township and Continental fire departments were on standby for possible emergency coverage.
The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office also was on the scene, along with Defiance County EMA.
As with the Jan. 19 fire at Jackson Avenue and Davidson Street, Wednesday’s fire required much coordination among different groups.
“Everybody did a great job,” said Wilkins.
