Academy to close
Jeff Long/C-N Photo

The Robert Bowles Karate Academy, located at 310 Clinton St., Defiance, will close its doors on Dec. 12 after 45 years in business, as Bowles is retiring. Bowles intends to continue his martial arts endeavors nationally and internationally through lectures and seminars, and by writing books and producing videos. The academy recently held an open house. Among those at the academy are, in front, from left: Victoria Klinger, Broderick Houston, Sandra Bowles, Robert Bowles, Jim Shock, Amanda Kaufman and Darryn Wallen. And in back, Mike Schnell (left) and Bob Palczewski.

