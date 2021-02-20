Icicles are a common sight around Defiance and elsewhere with the recent wintry weather. This photo taken of Defiance City Hall late Friday afternoon provides one example of the large icicles that have formed in many locations in recent days. Icicles like this may be melting in coming days, however, as temperatures are expected to top the freezing mark on Sunday and warm to near 40 degrees by Tuesday.

