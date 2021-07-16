Defiance County's senior center is getting a little more busy these days as officials move on from most COVID-related restrictions.
That was the word delivered by the county's senior services director, Amy Francis, to county commissioners during their Thursday meeting. But activity at the Hicksville Senior Center remains limited, she reported in her monthly update.
Defiance's senior center on Broadway Avenue reopened in June after being closed for more than one year due to the coronavirus situation. Most restrictions were lifted when the center reopened, although unvaccinated seniors are encouraged to wear a mask.
Francis reported that the number of seniors who visited the Defiance center in June, Monday-Friday on a daily basis ranged from a low of 19 to a high of 47. She said the average has been 45 in July, "so it's picking up."
Most come to eat, Francis observed.
Speaking of which, she told commissioners that participants in the center's "grab-and-go" meal option is decreasing — to less than about 10 each day. This option allows seniors to pick up meals at the center and take them elsewhere.
Some seniors, she explained, are using both the grab-and-go and dine-in options during each week.
Francis recommended that the grab-and-go option be phased out on July 23 as the service places strain on the senior services staff. As elsewhere, senior services is having a difficult time filling all its open positions, according to Francis.
"We're still having staffing issues," she said.
While visitors to Defiance's senior center are not required to wear a mask, Francis informed commissioners that some "common-sense" measures are being carried out, such as providing hand sanitizer. Too, she said maintenance and cleaning staff is "taking extra precautions" to disinfect things.
Meanwhile, visits to Hicksville's senior center have been limited, Francis noted.
That center is open on Monday and Thursday for now, with only about 2-4 visits each day, she informed commissioners.
However, hours will be extended in August to offer an option for seniors who want to come in earlier in the day, Francis indicated.
As part of her update, she also reported that senior services provided 6,418 home-delivered meals to the county's seniors along with 197 transports.
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Bruce Clevenger and Teresa Johnson of the OSU Extension Office for their quarterly update.
Among the highlights:
• the OSU office began year two of a wheat fungicide research study. It showed that about 60-75% of Defiance County wheat acres were protected with fungicide.
• Island Parkway manor senior citizens in Defiance are participating in a series of nutrition education programs. Some 24 seniors participated.
• Defiance County 4-H was the recipient of a $300 grant to participate in a summer program offered by the Ohio Soybean Council. The program's goal is to involve 3,000 4-H youth throughout Ohio this year.
• two day camps were held for kids at the Penney Nature Center on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance. The event was organized by Defiance County 4-H and the county's water and soil water conservation office. Two adult volunteers and 18 4-H camp counselors participated.
• Defiance County 4-H is participating in the second year of a Clovers CODE (Creating Opportunities Designed for Everyone) grant. The program's goal is to "build knowledge and skills of (computer) coding."
• six students participated in a "safe sitter certification" class in May. The babysitting program is a collaboration between 4-H organizations in Defiance and Paulding counties.
• Defiance County 4-H raised approximately $2,000 during a flower sale in May and held a craft show last month at the county fairgrounds to generate money for improvements there. Gutter installation at the junior fair board office was the group's first project.
In another matter Thursday, commissioners received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.