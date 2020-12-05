COLUMBUS — The Ohio General Assembly here has approved a long-delayed abortion-related bill concerning the disposal of fetal remains.
The Ohio House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 27 (SB 27) Thursday by a 60-36 vote along party lines, with Republicans in support and Democrats opposed.
The bill stipulates that an abortion facility must either cremate or inter aborted fetal remains, but the mother must decide which method will be used.
Ohio 82nd District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance joined the area’s other two state representatives — James Hoops of the 81st District and Derek Merrin of the 47th District — in passing the legislation. It now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine for signature into law.
“The bill upholds the sanctity of life by ensuring the bodies of the unborn are treated with dignity,” Riedel stated. “There is no current law that contains the process regarding the disposal of aborted human remains. This legislation provides a necessary structure to safely and respectfully dispose of the unborn.”
As its bill number notes, the legislation originated in the Oho Senate, where it passed some 20 months ago (on March 27, 2019) by a 24-7 count. But it had not gone anywhere in the House until new Republican Speaker Bob Cupp recently brought the measure forward, according to Riedel.
One Senate Democrat had joined 23 other Republicans in that chamber, including Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon, in support.
“I’m happy to see SB 27 pass,” said McColley, who explained that he had introduced a similar bill that did not progress during a previous Ohio General Assembly. “It is a bittersweet reminder of the toll of human lives that have been lost to abortion, and a reminder that we need to treat them (aborted fetuses) with the dignity they deserve.”
As for moving SB 27 along, Riedel said, “Speaker Cupp has been bringing forward some conservative legislation. That has been a really nice thing to so see.”
