PAULDING — Discussion of abandoned buildings and buildings infested with pests were a big topic of discussion at Paulding Village Council.
In the past few meetings, Village Administrator Jason Vance has reported about his efforts to contact land owners who have vacant buildings and have not been forthcoming with either correspondence or compliance.
The village has been working to boost their economic development possibilities. Ordinances have been passed concerning: infestation with pests, enlarging the boundaries of the economic development area, duties of land owners to dispose of noxious weeds and to clean up litter, and regulations concerning vacant buildings.
At Monday evening’s meeting, Vance again said, “I have contacted the individuals who have the buildings in question and we have gotten no response.”
Asked Barb Rife, “Can we do anything? Do these ordinances that we have passed have any bite to them?”
The Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman reassured that there were penalties for not complying to inspections that had not been passed as well as penalties for not complying to other regulations, and council member Dave Burtch agreed.
“There are fees for inspections and for penalties. But we can only do an inspection if there is a complaint,” said Hyman.
Council is left at the moment to wait for the land owners to get in touch with the village or to comply with the inspection recommendations.
There was no resolution Monday night to the non-compliant land owners.
The council also considered three pieces of legislation concerning the 2022 budget for which the rules were suspended so that they could be immediately approved. These emergency ordinances were unanimously approved paving the way for approval of the 2022 budget for the village.
Vance, in his report said that Tuesday, 28 Dec. and Thursday, 30 Dec. are the final days for leaf pick-up. He reiterated, “The leaves must be bagged in order to be picked up.”
The village administrator also reported that the sanitary sewer project for 2020 improvements on Ohio 111, west of the village, had been finished.
Tim Boss announced that the recreation committee is seeking lifeguards for the pool for the upcoming summer. Recently, he had been at the school and said, “There was a little interest there, so hopefully we can continue to generate some interest for the positions.”
There being no further business, Mayor Greg White, administration and council members wished everyone a wonderful holiday and commented, “See you next year.”
