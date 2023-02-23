PAULDING — Much discussion was had over the upkeep of abandoned buildings, compensation for EMTs and a large street paving project (see related story on Page A3) were the focus of Tuesday evening’s council meeting here.
After two fires within the past 13 months in downtown Paulding, Councilman Dave Burtch initiated discussion about the upkeep of abandoned or empty buildings there. (The fires were on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Pancake House, 113 E. Perry St., and the other was Monday in an apartment building at 117 W. Perry St.)
“Since these two big fires in our downtown, do we need to be making periodic inspections of empty buildings?” asked Burtch.
Council Member Lois Beamer said that such an undertaking was within the purview of the state, not the village, however, Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman said that certain aspects are within the municipality’s jurisdiction.
“If there is a law that the state has mandated, they must enforce that,” Hyman said. “If there are laws that the state says the village must enforce, those are within our jurisdiction. I would have to look into this further to understand the differences.”
Burtch then asked how individual residents could padlock exit doors.
“I understand that one of the exits had a padlock on it,” said Burtch of Monday’s fire on West Perry Street. “There have to be two exits available, not one. How is a padlock on a door permitted?”
Cheryl Halter, village finance director, agreed saying, “I understand the firefighters couldn’t get into the fire because of a padlocked door.”
Much discussion went back and forth until it was determined that the door that had been padlocked was not an exit door for the public. It was a door to a private residence.
Halter also responded to Burtch’s question as to the source of the fire.
“I heard that it was a refrigerator,” Halter added.
This line of discussion then led Burtch to ask if the village had a responsibility to do periodic inspections to weed out violations.
“Is that within our authority?” asked Burtch. “Do we also need to make sure that owners of the buildings have fire insurance? Now if there is fire damage and the individuals do not have insurance, a check comes to the village for the repairs.”
“It is true that we have received checks for repairs after such an incident,” said Hyman. “The village ensures the repairs are done properly.”
Burtch asked then, “Do we need an ordinance designating buildings be up to code?”
“We need to set up a committee meeting,” interjected Council President Randy Daeger. “We could sit here all night and discuss this, but we need some answers. A committee meeting can get these answers and bring something back to the whole council to vote on.”
Village Administrator Jason Vance agreed and recommended an ordinance committee meeting for such a discussion. It was determined that Hyman should research the ordinances in existence that pertain to this situation, then a meeting could be set up.
Also at the meeting, Paulding EMT Luke McCullough addressed council.
“I am not a resident of the village, but I am an EMT for it,” started McCullough. “I basically have three questions: (1) Why is that last published agenda on the village website May 3, 2021?”
Halter commented that the reason was that the person who set up the website is no longer with the village and no one new has been hired. Rife recommended that anyone who wanted to have a copy of the agenda could call the village office.
“My second question concerns the minutes for council,” he added. “Why are the last recorded minutes on the website for September 2021. Is it for the same reason?”
Halter reiterated that no one maintains the website, but that anyone who wanted minutes could request a copy.
“My last question concerns Paulding EMS and specifically section 4765.01 of the Ohio Revised Code and section K,” McCullough added. “...according to the definition, are EMTs for Paulding volunteers? If so, why? Or are they paid individuals? If so, why?”
Halter agreed that these same questions had been challenging for her and that clarifications needed to be made.
“According to the village’s definition, you are compensated volunteers,” Halter clarified. “No one has ever changed the purpose. I have had the same conflicts for this all along. You are right, we need to get this clarified.”
McCullough then requested for Halter to send compensation and costs incurred for the EMTs for fiscal year 2022 and she agreed to get the information for him.
In other news, council:
• passed a new contract with Werlor Waste Removal for a 3% increase and a cost of $1.75 per tagged, 30-pound bag.
• heard from Hyman that an annexation resolution for land on Gasser Road where a new senior facility is planned is not yet ready for a vote. County commissioners have approved the annexation, but the matter must sit for a specified time before council can approve it.
• discussed the responsible party to handle selling of cemetery plots for the village. Halter had received a form for cemetery licensing from the Ohio Department of Commerce and needed to know how to proceed. She will research and report to council.
• heard from Vance that a correction needed to be made to the recent newspaper article in The Crescent-News about the Bittersweet senior housing project. Vance had said in the article that the existing facility was for 65 and older residents. It is, and always has been, for 55 and older residents — this is the same as the new facility to be built on the property in the process of annexation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.