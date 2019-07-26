Back-to-school time is coming soon. In an effort to help local schools, AAA will collect school supplies through Aug. 4 at all AAA locations within northwest Ohio area, including its retail and car care centers.
The campaign encourages AAA associates, members and the general public to donate new, unused school supplies. The local schools supported by the collection drive are chosen by AAA associates, and after the donations are collected, AAA associates will deliver the supplies to their chosen school.
“AAA cares deeply about the communities in which we live and serve,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “AAA aims to ensure that students have what they need when they get to school, which takes pressure off children and families and gets the school year started right.”
While dropping off donations, all are invited and encouraged to take AAA’s “Don’t Drive Intexticated” pledge or find it at AAA.com/dontdrivedistracted. AAA’s multi-year initiative “Don’t Drive Intoxicated — Don’t Drive Intexticated” campaign links the impact of drinking and driving with distracted driving. Both are comparably dangerous and deadly, research shows, killing and injuring drivers, passengers, pedestrians and cyclists. A person using a cellphone while driving is four times as likely to be involved in a crash as drivers who are not.
Last year according Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 13,727 crashes in the state that involved one or more drivers that were distracted by something in their vehicle. Of those crashes, 47 were fatal and resulted in 51 deaths. There were 4,634 injury crashes that led to 6,860 injuries.
“With more distractions than ever, motorists need to make a new commitment as the school year begins to put the phone away and watch out for students,” said Hitchens.
