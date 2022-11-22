HOLGATE — Athletics, maintenance and upcoming holidays were topics of discussion on Monday night at the meeting of Holgate Local Schools Board of Education.
Athletic Director Rich Finley was in attendance to report about fall sports.
“Holgate will be hosting the JV boys tournament for the Henry County Classic, Dec. 28 and 30,” said Finley. “Games will be played in the mornings and will be the same format as the varsity. We will also be hosting the seventh and eighth grade Girls BBC Basketball Tournament on Jan. 21, 23 and 28. On the first day of the tournament we will also be hosting a noon varsity girls game with Tinora, so the first round eighth grade games will be held at Hilltop.
“The first round of the seventh grade will be played at Holgate,” added Finley. “The remainder of the tournament, semi-finals and championship, for both seventh and eighth grades, will be played at Holgate.”
Finley also reported that Holgate will host the junior high BBC track and field championships set for May 4, 2023.
He recognized the varsity football team for winning the championship of the Northern 8 Football Conference for the 2022 season. The board presented certificates from the Ohio General Assembly in recognition of the season.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers reported the elementary Christmas program will take place on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.
“The program will feature ‘Twas the Night before Christmas this year with a guest narrator,” said Meyers. “Our students and staff always bring some spirit to the season with various holiday dress-up days in the week prior to Christmas break, so we look forward to that again this year.”
Meyers also updated the board on upcoming maintenance scheduled for the winter break. She said that the custodians and maintenance staff were scheduled to change HVAC filters over the break and to do some preventive maintenance tasks. They also plan some tasks that cannot be done when students are present.
“They will be descaling the domestic hot water boiler,” reported Meyers. “The custodial staff will be working on detailed cleaning the classrooms, cleaning carpets, running the floor scrubber in locker rooms, restrooms and gyms, washing windows and scubbing walls. We’re also expecting a shipment of new classroom chairs for the middle/high schools with the maintenance employees will be assembling.”
She also said that the staff would be working with the junior varsity boys Henry County Classic Basketball Tournament as well as the freshmen boys basketball during the games scheduled over the break.
in other news, the board:
• heard a report from Meyers that Dec. 21 is staff professional development day.
• heard the holiday break will be Dec. 21-Jan. 2.
• approved Kristy Engel as head archery coach and Bethany Wolf as volunteer gymnastics coach.
• approved the five-year fiscal forecast for 2023-27.
• accepted a contract with Holgate Lumber Company for snow removal Nov. 21, 2022-April 30, 2023, and amended contract with Nationwide Toledo for athletic training services.
• approved a handful of contracts for extracurricular and substitute teaching/bus driving.
• entered executive session for discussion of personnel matters.
