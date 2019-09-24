NAPOLEON — A Renewed Mind Behavioral Health celebrated the opening of its new recovery house for men, Renewal House West, on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility, located at 600 Freedom Drive, Napoleon.
A Renewed Mind, a faith-based organization providing behavioral healthcare and addiction-recovery services, began operating five years ago in Alvordton, where it ran the Fresh Start Home.
A Renewed Mind then partnered with the Four County ADAMhs Board, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction and local providers and — using some Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding — replaced that building with The Renewal Center, located at 1895 Oakwood Drive, Napoleon, at the Oakwood Plaza.
Stage two of that build, said Matthew Rizzo, president and CEO of A Renewed Mind, was a recovery house for men. (Renewal House East is located in Toledo.)
“Lots of research will show that the longer we can have folks in a stable, sober environment getting more and more clean time under their belt, the better opportunity we have for folks to stay clean and sober,” Rizzo said. “We knew it was really important to have recovery housing for folks available, and today completes that vision.”
A Renewed Mind’s Oakwood Plaza facility has a residential inpatient unit for approximately 20 men, who stay about 60-90 days, as well as outpatient care. Renewal House West is designed to serve as a sober house for men transitioning out of treatment.
Rizzo said he hopes their length of stay will be six to 12 months.
“Our goal is to help our guys engage in treatment further ... to connect with sober activities and people in the community and eventually, hopefully, find meaningful employment,” Rizzo said. “It’s a place where we can begin to restore relationships and families, get on our feet and get going.”
Rizzo noted that community partnerships have played a key role in A Renewed Mind’s work. He thanked Sherwin-Williams for donating paint to refresh the space at Renewal House West (which was previously used as a crisis-stabilizing unit) and Candlewood Suites for donating furnishings for the men’s bedrooms. Work has been underway at the site for about five months, Rizzo added.
“We know how important recovery is, addiction affects everybody,” Rizzo said. “And addiction doesn’t discriminate, so it’s really important that we attack this as a community.”
Steve McClory, 44, Archbold, who said he has struggled with alcohol addiction for 25 years, will become one of Renewal House West’s first residents when he moves in today.
McClory said a suicide attempt in October 2017 led him to A Renewed Mind, but after successfully completing a three-month program, he relapsed and spent time in jail.
But McClory got back on track: he graduated from his recovery program Sunday, that news prompting a round of applause from those gathered at the ribbon cutting, including his mom, Sheila.
“I’m transitioning tomorrow to this awesome place, and it’s a godsend,” McClory said. “It’s going to put structure back in my life, it’s going to help me get job placement ... and be a safe place to keep me sober and keep me on track.”
Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel also addressed the group, noting plans are in the works to begin running a new passenger bus inside the city next year to help those with transportation needs.
“As you go through your process of recovery, realize that you’re not alone,” Maassel said. “The people of Napoleon and the people of Henry County care.”
A Renewed Mind also offers services in Lucas, Wood, Hancock, Defiance, Williams and Fulton counties.
For more information on A Renewed Mind and its services, visit arenewedmindservices.org or call 1-877-515-5505.
