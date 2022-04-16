Normally, at this time of year in Ukraine people are in full preparation for the Easter holidays and the start of spring. After spending months inside during the dark, cold winters everyone is excited to get out and celebrate the holidays.
Normally, before Easter everyone washes their windows inside and out. It’s a tradition to clean everything, sort of a “spring cleaning” before the holidays. The weather in Ukraine, much like in northwest Ohio, doesn’t really warm up until Easter-time and everyone is more than ready to embrace some warmer temperatures and longer days.
Normally, people go to the bazaar and buy packets of dye to color eggs; traditionally eggs are colored red. On Easter morning families will have an “egg battle” where two people have an egg each and they bump the eggs into each other until one egg cracks, the person with the uncracked egg is the winner.
Normally, you can go to the market and buy Easter cakes, which are similar in taste to panettone cakes, with icing and sprinkles. In Kropyvnytskyi where I lived the population was mostly Orthodox. During lent Orthodox Christians abstain from meat, milk and other dairy products, and eggs. When Easter comes people are eager to break their fasts with delicious treats, and these cakes really hit the spot.
Normally, in the spring the people responsible for the city trees will be giving the lower four feet of the tree a fresh coat of whitewash, which is said to keep bugs from destroying the trees, and putting colorful sleeves on the trunk with Easter egg patterns.
Normally, with the weather warming up people come out of their homes in droves. Parks start filling with people, kids start playing on the playgrounds, teens hang out together in the central plaza. Everyone is excited to get outside again and enjoy some fresh air and sunshine.
Normally, ladies vend flowers along the side of the street and in the town square. There will be tents with all kinds of tulips in a huge variety of colors. In Ukraine it is bad luck to buy even numbers of flowers since even numbers are reserved for placing on graves, so everyone buys their spring flowers in groups of one, three or five. The flowers will be carefully wrapped in cellophane and tied with a ribbon for the customer. It’s one of the earliest signs of spring to see the flower vendors in the plaza.
This is not a normal year. It goes without saying that windows are being broken instead of being washed. Children are hiding in bomb shelters instead of playing on playgrounds. Real battles overshadow egg battles and family and friends are scattered in all directions. This Easter holiday will be a somber one for Ukraine, and for those of us in America that hold Ukraine dear it will be a celebration tinged with sorrow. Easter and springtime represent a time of rebirth and renewal, and hopefully for Ukraine that includes peace.
(Sarah Krouse lives in Paulding County, and was a Peace Corps volunteer in Ukraine from 2018-20. This is the third in a series.)
