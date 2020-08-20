A Night with a Hero
Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

D-Town Food Market on Defiance’s South Clinton Street hosted several area vendors on Wednesday. Members of local law enforcement/first responders were invited to attend and given discounts. The event, A Night with a Hero, was planned by Jennifer Hart to improve relations between the law enforcement/first responders and the community. Here, Rev. Dave Brobston (left) offers a prayer, with law enforcement in attendance, from left: Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, State Patrol Lt. Bob Ashenfelter and Defiance County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cliff Vandemark. Hart hopes to make this a monthly event.

Load comments