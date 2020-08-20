D-Town Food Market on Defiance’s South Clinton Street hosted several area vendors on Wednesday. Members of local law enforcement/first responders were invited to attend and given discounts. The event, A Night with a Hero, was planned by Jennifer Hart to improve relations between the law enforcement/first responders and the community. Here, Rev. Dave Brobston (left) offers a prayer, with law enforcement in attendance, from left: Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, State Patrol Lt. Bob Ashenfelter and Defiance County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cliff Vandemark. Hart hopes to make this a monthly event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.