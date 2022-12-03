A local couple has opened a business in downtown Defiance that sees collaboration with local events as a necessity to success.
Mark and Trish Speiser, owners of The Dark Horse Social Club, set up shop in the former photography studios of Rod Brown at 651 Clinton St.
The newly renovated building opened in May with a kitchen, bar area (with capacity of about a dozen) and front dining area of 700 square-feet with capacity of about 30-40 people. It affords outside seating in a tree-covered, grassy cocktail lawn when the weather permits.
“This is the only place in Defiance where you can sit outside, not on asphalt,” Trish said.
She thinks the arts community — especially those attending events in Triangle Park, the city auditorium or at the Stroede Center — are part of the crowd which would enjoy Dark Horse.
“We think that is our demographic, — people into the theater and music and things like that,” she said. “As a matter of fact there is a children’s theater performance next weekend. If people come in and tell us that they are going to the event, a portion of our proceeds for the evening will go toward supporting that children’s theater. We are close enough to the stages that people could come before the performance, go to the performance and come back afterward.
The couple plan to keep things small and hope to attract a clientele.
“We bought this because I wanted the building,” said Trish. “I love the location, I thought the parking was good and I new it wasn’t too big. We could afford to renovate this versus a three- or four-story with a basement downtown.”
Having extensive property renovation knowledge and management capacities, the two saw a unique business opportunity in this property so they purchased it without a specific plan in place.
“We have a lot of renovation experience ... and out north, we have lots of experience with commercial buildings,” she added.
After the property purchase, the two had to get a business appraisal, and Trish found some helpful information in it.
“About half of the houses in the county are headed by women or the primary income earner,” said Trish. “Twenty-five percent of the households have children in them. We don’t have a lot of kids around here. ... The median income in Defiance County is quite high compared to the state of Ohio median. ... Median housing value in Defiance is significantly lower than the state median. ... we have decent incomes here in more than half the population. Women control a lot of the money, and we are pretty frugal.”
Trish asked herself and her husband what kind of business to open.
“What could we do here that serves women, especially women between the ages of 40-70?,” she asked. “We needed something different. ... This was more of a feminine-led drive.”
The couple also mused events that are not considered “feminine.”
“We have a cigar night,” said Trish. “And we’d like to make it a recurring event.”
“Probably not monthly,” said Mark.
“Every other month at least,” said Trish. “We are working with the Cigar Affair in Maumee. They brought up that they stock humidors at some of the golf courses. We could do that, then it’s here and available.”
Right now the business is open three days a week.
“We started with the dinner hour, just 4-8 p.m. with last pour at 9 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” she said. “We added on those days brunch and lunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in October and that has been slow.”
The fare is cheese and meat plates, flatbreads with house-made sauces, salads with house-made, oil-based dressings and other dressings too.
“I don’t think you can get a better salad between here and Toledo,” said Mark.
“We are trying to bring to Defiance the experience we had been getting elsewhere,” said Trish. “I don’t think there’s another restaurant in town that on the regular menu carries fresh mozarella, burrata, Kalamata olives ... or farm to table local beef. This is for foodie people for sure. If I had a nickel for everytime somebody left here saying, ‘I just can’t believe I am in Defiance, Ohio. This feels like vacation.’ Some people have also said, ‘Thank you for doing this” — they get it. They understand what we are trying to do here. It’s about the experience.”
Also, they want to buy from the local farmers’ market as much as possible.
The couple have added tables outside on the sidewalk.
“The city is very kind,” added Mark. “There is a permit that we have to get, but the city waived the fee for the permit. So Kissner’s, Bud’s and us are the ones that utilize that. It can be hard because of our alcohol, of course DORA cups have to be outside — except in the cocktail lawn.”
“We have got to get people thinking that the downtown is a destination place to eat.” Trish said.
