Balance class:

For those senior citizens who have concerns about falls and balance, the Defiance County Center Services will host "A Matter of Balance" every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-noon, Sept. 6-30. Defiance County Health Department representative will teach the class and share strategies to reduce fear of falling and activities to increase strength and balance.

The class includes book work and exercise instruction. Class size is limited. Call Dawn Knox at 419-782-3233 to reserve a spot.

Load comments