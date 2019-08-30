Balance class:
For those senior citizens who have concerns about falls and balance, the Defiance County Center Services will host "A Matter of Balance" every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m.-noon, Sept. 6-30. Defiance County Health Department representative will teach the class and share strategies to reduce fear of falling and activities to increase strength and balance.
The class includes book work and exercise instruction. Class size is limited. Call Dawn Knox at 419-782-3233 to reserve a spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.