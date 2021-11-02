Raising money for Christmas for Kids is something Elias Jimenez of Defiance truly enjoys.
Jimenez, an intervention specialist at Paulding Exempted Village Schools (PEVS), has worked on the Christmas for Kids campaign with the Parade of Heroes for a number of years.
In his role at PEVS, he’s also come up with ideas to get the students involved to help raise money for the cause. Two years ago he challenged students to raise a certain amount of money, and because they did, he had to wear a dress every day to school.
Last year, the challenge was to raise more than $1,000, which led to Jimenez and other teachers shaving their beards, with Jimenez taking pies to the face.
This year, Jimenez is taking his fundraising to a new level. He’s challenged the three school districts in Paulding County (Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace), businesses in the Paulding and Defiance area, and individuals everywhere, to donate to his new adventure.
On Nov. 19, beginning at 7 a.m., Jimenez is hoping to raise as much money as possible by walking from Tim Horton’s in Defiance, to the schools in Paulding, a distance of 18 miles.
A Christmas for Kids Live Drive will be held by WDFM 98.1 at the start of the walk, and the station will be live at the end of the walk to reveal how much money was raised. In addition, Holy Hill Media will livestream the walk on Facebook Live.
The Defiance Police Department, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office will help to ensure Jimenez’s safety on the walk.
“I’m always looking for new ways to raise money for Christmas for Kids, so I thought, ‘How can I challenge not just Paulding schools, but other schools, businesses and organizations to see if they would be willing to donate? That’s when I came up with the idea to walk from Tim Horton’s to Paulding schools to try and raise between $5,000 and $10,000.
“Once I put that number out there, I thought, I should have dreamed higher, because I think it’s possible to raise $20,000,” added Jimenez. “I’m not asking for pledges of money per mile, I’m just asking for people to donate to the walk. Honestly, if someone can only donate a dollar, that’s a dollar more than we had. Christmas for Kids is a great cause, and whatever people want to donate we’ll gladly accept it.”
In addition to money being raised at Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace schools, Jimenez has secured sponsorship from Tim Horton’s; Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative; Cafe at Hollywood & Vine in Paulding; Holly, Wood and Vine Florals in Paulding; barbers Ray Blendz, Fat Joe Cutz and Wade Fade from Bloomfield’s Hair Cut Company in Defiance; Biggby Coffee in Defiance; Holy Hill Media in Defiance; and White Horse Tattoo Boutique in Defiance.
“Whatever money that is raised in Defiance County will stay in Defiance County, and whatever money raised in Paulding County, will stay in Paulding County,” said Jimenez. “I’m not 100% sure what the other school districts are going to do to raise money in Paulding County, but at Paulding schools, each staff member at every school will have a bucket, and the students can put money in whatever bucket they want.
“The staff member that ends up with the most money in their bucket by the deadline, will have to kiss a pig or a goat,” added Jimenez.
Jimenez has been training for his walk the past few month by walking 15-20 miles a day. His goal during the walk is to go at least 6.5 miles in an hour.
“Anything that anyone can donate, it all adds up,” said Jimenez. “I’ve heard people say, I can only donate $5, but if everyone in either county donated $5, that would be a lot of money for Christmas for Kids. This isn’t just about kids, this helps families have a good Christmas because it takes a lot of stress away knowing their kids are going to be happy.
“Everyone is invited to the live drive at Tim Horton’s on that Friday (Nov. 17),” added Jimenez. “Come on down, make a donation, get a donut and coffee and have some fun. People can donate to any live drive, and just tell them it’s for the walk. Again, at the end of the day, it’s all going to a great cause.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the walk can send a check for Christmas for Kids (add “walk” to the memo line) to iHeartMedia, 2110 Radio Drive, Defiance, OH 43512; drop off a donation to any live drive; or donate online via PayPal with the username: @christmasforkids981.
