The Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) reorganized for the 2022 calendar year and moved forward to a renewal levy and new buses for the Good Samaritan School.
Tuesday evening, the DCBDD put into place a new Finance Committee in order to prepare for the fall levy renewal. According to Deb Guilford, interim superintendent for the organization, “I think it’s a good idea to have a finance committee in place to help get things prepared for the levy. It’s a 1.9 mill levy that amounts to about $1,692,000.”
Said Jenna Peper, public relations for DCBDD, “Passage of the levy is critical to our community receiving the same quality services they have received for over 50 years, and will continue to receive into the future.”
At the beginning of the organizational meeting, Otto Nicely and Roberta Phlipot were sworn in for another term each as board members on the board by Commissioner Dave Kern was on hand to administer the oath of office. After the swearing in, the board organized for the 2022 calendar year, with Jami Cameron at the helm as president of the board. Agency heads were also kept in place: Deb Weisenburger, Director of Early Intervention; Travis Hammer, Principal of Good Samaritan School; Pat Uhlenhake, Director of Community Services; Jenna Peper, Public Relations; Bret Mack, Director of Business Operations. Remaining in the superintendent’s seat for the foreseeable future is Deb Guilford, Interim Superintendent.
Guilford assumed the position after Tim Bower resigned from the position when he recently was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at the Defiance WalMart.
Said Peper about Guilford, “Everyone is happy to work with her and appreciate her time with us. She started out here and really has a heart for working with the public.”
When Peper was asked about a timeline for hiring a new superintendent, she said, “We are in the process of hiring a new, permanent superintendent, but we have not yet gotten to the point of posting the position.”
After reorganization, the board discussed new bus purchases, new signage/website design and a new security system for the facility.
For some time the school has had challenges getting enough bus drivers for daily routes. Now that Good Sam has hired enough drivers to fill the routes, the vehicles need to be replaced.
The buses needed must be equipped to carry 2-3 wheelchairs and have installed chairlifts. Cardinal Bus Sales and Service, Lima, is contracted with local schools so, Guilford said, “We have quotes from them for three buses — one used and two new.”
Concerning the needs for the Board of DD, Guilford added, “We are not talking about any mini-buses, that will not suit our needs. And when I say the bus situation is dire, we cannot put this off any longer.”
Hammer added, “We propose to trade in three buses: numbers 1, 2 and 7. And the company said that they will scrap them — that’s how dire our situation is.”
Guilford said that the three new buses all have: capacity of 2-3 wheelchairs, air conditioning, safety belts that are compliant with current laws, and all three are gas as opposed to diesel. Said Guilford, “We won’t have to plug in the engines during the winter.”
The price tag for the used bus is $15,000 and, according to Hammer, “Within 3-4 weeks, hopefully by March, the used one will be available to us.”
As for the two new buses, “they will not be available until the summer,” according to Hammer, and they will cost a total of $116,247. Guilford reminded the board that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies in the amount of about $34,000 are available for transportation purchases. “We also have grant money,” she added.
Citing safety and reliability, the board agreed with the new purchases and the disposition of buses indicated. None of the buses will be phased out until a replacement arrives.
The board moved on to new signage at the facility as Jenna Peper presented: “Outside the building, we are looking at a new, lighted sign on East Second Street and have gotten a variance from the city for it. When it comes to the inside of the building, there will be placards with changeable names on walls and doors.” Peper had examples to illustrate.
Otto Nicely inquired, “Did you get quotes for a digital sign?” and Peper responded, “I did not know that the board wanted digital signage. I can get a quote if that’s what you want.”
Nicely responded, “If we are going to get new signage, we should do it right. I think we should at least look at a digital sign.”
Peper agreed to get quotes for a digital display that would go on East Second Street, adding, “We may need to get a new variance for the digital sign.”
The quotes Peper had for the lighted sign and indoor signage would be reworked to reflect a cost for a digital sign without the lighted sign. The board approved to go ahead with the indoor signage in hallways and doors.
Continuing with her presentation, Peper noted that the Defiance County Board of DD website is not ADA compliant and is not up-to-date. She is in the process of making some changes that will include allowing anyone the public to contact staff or administration by email.
Said Cameron, “To see more modern, up-to-date stuff is important. We can show people ‘this is what’s going on’.”
Peper responded that she wants a website where “everything you need is in one place.”
In general, the board was appreciative of Peper’s work and voiced that during the meeting for all the work she has done.
Rounding out the meeting with a presentation on building security, Peper introduced a system that would cost almost $20,000 total.
Elite Door, Bryan, is the company that Peper has been working with that has offered in their quote: a key fob system to get into the building, more security at public entrances and four cameras in crucial areas like the playground, office and entrances. Agreeing with the need, the board decided to move forward with the security system.
In other news, the board:
• approved the following appointments by the board president: Ethics Council — Roberta Phlipot, Otto Nicely and Jami Cameron; Hearing Officer for the Free/Reduced Lunch applications, Travis Hammer; and Finance Committee — Otto Nicely and Ruby Schindler.
• designated the fourth Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. for board meetings through Dec. 31, 2022. The only exception is for the December meeting that will take place on the third Tuesday.
• approved a dedication and plaque for the basketball backboards that were donated by Mike Struble and Steve Snavely in honor of the former superintendent, Mary Reeves.
• discussed opening the gym for rental to groups that use it for volleyball and basketball. The board decided to wait for more information about staffing the building during rentals before opening.
