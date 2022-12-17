Six pairs of shoes and almost 5,000 miles later, a Minnesota man recently ended his walk on a national trail that runs through Defiance.
Aaron Landon walked through the streets of Defiance on Dec. 5 as he walked the last mile of his walk on the North Country National National Scenic Trail. A walk that he had started on March 24 of this year ended at Pontiac Park.
After the hike, Landon commented on some highlights and some important things he learned from the adventure.
“It was a lifelong dream I have had — well not lifelong, but since I have been a teenager,” said Landon. “I had first seen the trail in the Boundary Waters and that’s what sparked my interest. ... I could walk from North Dakota or Vermont and it just became an obsession that I had. I became a member of the association ... wallpapered my rooms with the maps, memorized all of the points and it just became an obsession. But I never had any idea I would ever do it — it was just a pipedream. Here I am into my 40s and I started backpacking. I did a couple other through hikes and it quickly became a realization that it wasn’t a pipedream any more.”
“I started the trail in Lake Sakakawea State Park (North Dakota) on March 24 — that’s the western terminus of the trail,” he clarified. “From there I hiked to Defiance and walked to Bryan to get the train to Rutland, Vt., the eastern terminus, right where it hits the Appalachian Trail. From Vermont I walked back to Defiance.”
Having no hiking experience before beginning through-hiking in 2018, Landon said he had hiked a few smaller hikes, but nothing this big.
“The longest I had hiked before this was 1,200 miles, but I had done that a few times,” he said confidently. “I did a couple trails around that length — I did one that was 1,240, one that was 1,130 and I did one that was 1,050. The Florida Trail was the 1,130 one and I hiked across France, Spain and Portugal — I hiked the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean and I used the Camino de Santiago for the Spanish part of it. ... All combined, all of my hikes were the same amount of miles as this one. So this was basically redoing every single mile that I have ever done before.”
When asked why he wanted to do such a long hike at this time Landon said that he didn’t want to be part of what he called “normal” society.
“To tell you the truth it was — I’ll be brutally honest — I just didn’t want to work,” Landon added. “I didn’t want to go along with what I had been doing for all those years of my life. I was sick of it. It wasn’t getting me anywhere. It was making a little nest egg grow in the bank, but that was it. I wasn’t happy. My life was falling apart — why keep doing it? If I took a two-week hike I would just have to come right back to that. ... After the hike, I am actually kinda looking forward to going back to punching the clock and going to work again.”
On average Landon walked about 23 miles a day, but that average is a bit misleading, he said.
“That’s an average, and that’s including all of my days off — I took well over a month off I think,” he admitted. “I went back home for a week ... stopped for four days to help the trail crew build trails; multiple times I have stopped so that is an average. The highest I did was I think 52 miles and I just did a 48-mile day a few days ago because I got lost. But then there are days I don’t do any miles.”
Landon has met thousands of people, according to his account of the trek, and he has made some interesting discoveries along the way.
“The biggest thing I have learned with this one is just roll with it — just going with whatever happens,” Landon declared. “... There were times I wanted to quit, times that were absolutely miserable — I was sleeping in mud puddles up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, hating life. There were definitely moments I started reconsidering what I had done, but there was never a moment that I felt like things weren’t OK — they were just temporary, miserable moments. ... I had no plane to catch, no job to come back to, I had the freedom to just let it roll. ... I can’t do a lot about things that are happening out here, so why make them worse by being anxiety filled with them and being upset?”
Boundaries and divisions in relationships were not issues that Landon encountered. As a matter of fact, he now has a more open view of people.
“Every person has been wonderful,” said Landon. “It’s been from every aspect of society. I have been in the most poverty-stricken homes to huge mansions; one ethnic group to another; 18-year-old couple’s house to senior citizens. There is no demographic out there. I firmly bought into that ... I haven’t seen what I thought I had known. If you look at my Facebook page — there is day after day of people helping me, nothing negative is on there. Nothing. ... Thousands of encounters I have had and only two of them have been bad.”
Two friends he had met while on the trail live in Michigan — Kevin “Buck” and Jenny Hough. They live just south of Lowell, Mich., the trail headquarters, and have built a shelter that through-hikers use. She likes to cook and do laundry for the hikers.
“He normally does breakfast because I don’t eat in the morning,” said Jenny. “I do big dinners and cook pretty healthy for them because they are on trail and they need fruits and vegetables ... .”
The two of them also weighed in on Landon’s view of division in the world.
“I don’t believe the people are dividing themselves because I don’t see it,” said Buck. “I see a lot of things dividing people. We have had every political background (at the shelter), men and women and it doesn’t matter. We treat everyone the same. I don’t think we are as divided as many think we are. I just don’t see it.”
“When you come to the Bin (their shelter) you are a wonderful person,” added Jenny. “You are doing an amazing thing and we want to help celebrate that.” According to its website, The North Country National Scenic Trail goes through more than 160 federal, state and local public lands, including 10 national forests, four areas of the National Park Service and over 100 state parks, forests and game areas. It winds along lakes Superior, Michigan and Erie, past farmlands, through cities and towns like Defiance, prairies and over many rivers and streams. It shares routes with the Superior Hiking Trail in Minnesota, the Buckeye Trail in Ohio, the Finger Lakes Trail in New York and the Iron Belle Trail in Michigan.
