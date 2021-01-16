A bit of winter precipitation returned overnight Thursday and Friday after temperatures in the 40s earlier this week. Here, light snow blankets an eastern red cedar tree (in foreground), as well as a row of Colorado blue spruce trees Friday morning on a ditch bank on Henry County Road 18, just north of Ohio 281 and east of the Defiance County line.
