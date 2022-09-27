A large crowd attended this year’s Defiance downtown rib fest on Saturday. It is estimated that over the course of the event — from 3:30-11 p.m. — that 7,500 people attended. Pictured here is a view looking down Clinton Street toward the Purple Heart Bridge.
Jewell Volunteer Fire Department won the People’s Choice Award at Defiance’s downtown rib fest.
Photo courtesy of Jerry Latta
The Defiance Rib Fest, held in downtown Defiance Saturday, saw large crowds attending and ribs selling out for some vendors.
The weather was cloudy at the beginning of the event, but cleared up for rib fest goers to become a warm evening with blue skies. The sections of the downtown that were closed for the event, Second, Third, Fourth streets and Clinton Street as well as part of Perry Street, were packed with festival goers as soon as the gates opened at 3:30 p.m.
Before the gates opened those wishing to go to the festival queued ahead of time which stretched about half a block in length at the Perry Street gates. Once inside the festival goers had 10 rib vendors to choose from, including the Defiance Fire Department and the Jewell Fire Department as well as Franks Fries and Eric’s Ice Cream trucks for none rib options.
The Jewell Fire Department won the People’s Choice Award and sold out of its 1,400 pounds of ribs by 6:43 p.m. just a little over three hours after the seven and a half hour event started, according to Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB).
The big winners were the Sweetwater Chophouse taking home three of the four available awards including, the Judges Choice Award, the Walter Nickerson Award and the Kids Choice Award.
Two musical bands also were part of Saturday’s event.
Mack spoke with The Crescent-News about organizing the event, saying that to put the rib fest on it takes around 300 volunteers and about $30,000.
The DDVB does not have the numbers back as for what it took back in from ticket sales, but Mack noted that in years past the rib fest has brought in a good amount in return for the investment.
“We’ve been working on this for about 18 months,” she told The Crescent-News.
The event saw about the usual amount of attendees as in years past, Mack noted, which has been around 7,500 visitors over the seven and half hours rib fest takes place.
“The event went great,” she said. “It was another very successful event. We always appreciate people attending and supporting the event as well as the DDVB.”
Earlier in the day — before rib fest officially kicked off — the Budweiser Clydesdale horses were on hand, an event which was organized by City Beverage.
