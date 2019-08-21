NAPOLEON — A few changes to Henry County voters’ November election list have been made following certification of recent election filings here.

The county’s board of elections met this week to certify filings made before the Aug. 7 filing deadline passed, and made a few adjustments.

Holgate Village Council candidate Sara Salaz’s petition was declared invalid, but she has filed as a write-in candidate, and has been certified for the Nov. 5 election.

Meanwhile, Hamler Mayor Jeff Brubaker, who did not meet the Aug. 7 filing deadline, also filed as a write-in, and has been certified.

One correction was made to the election list.

While the board of elections reported earlier this month that Kristina Kryder filed as a candidate for McClure fiscal officer, she actually is seeking the fiscal officer’s position in Damascus Township.

