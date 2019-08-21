NAPOLEON — A few changes to Henry County voters’ November election list have been made following certification of recent election filings here.
The county’s board of elections met this week to certify filings made before the Aug. 7 filing deadline passed, and made a few adjustments.
Holgate Village Council candidate Sara Salaz’s petition was declared invalid, but she has filed as a write-in candidate, and has been certified for the Nov. 5 election.
Meanwhile, Hamler Mayor Jeff Brubaker, who did not meet the Aug. 7 filing deadline, also filed as a write-in, and has been certified.
One correction was made to the election list.
While the board of elections reported earlier this month that Kristina Kryder filed as a candidate for McClure fiscal officer, she actually is seeking the fiscal officer’s position in Damascus Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.