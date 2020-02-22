SWANTON — Firefighters from a dozen area departments responded to a building fire in Swanton Friday morning.
Swanton Fire Department was called initially at 10:35 a.m. to Scottdel Cushion LLC, 400 Church St.
Providing mutual aid were Whitehouse, Napoleon, Monclova Township, Springfield Township, Liberty Center, Wauseon, Lyons, Delta, Metamora, Fayette and Richland Township.
Fulton County EMA Becky Goble relayed that the Ohio EPA and the American Red Cross were called to the scene. Also notified were the U.S. EPA and the National Weather Service.
At Scottdel Cushion, bonded polyurethane cushion, a foam backing manufactured there for carpet, was on fire. The EPA was on the scene to monitor the air quality, which was deemed safe, according to Goble.
A worker at Scottdel Cushion was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
Goble called the business a total loss. An excavator was called into access the ceiling and roof so firefighters would extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. An investigator from Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene.
The village’s website reported that road closures were in place on Zeiter, Church and Hallett streets, and that water pressure was low in the area due to fighting the fire. By 8:30 p.m., the water pressure had returned to normal, added Goble.
Paulding County EMS brought portable lights to the scene as fire crews worked into the evening.
Fire crews began clearing the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.