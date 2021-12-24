On Wednesday, The Crescent-News was able to sit down for a special interview with a very popular person this time of year — Santa Claus.
Asked how busy his year has been, Santa said, “It’s been a busy year, and I arrived in Defiance for a special visit on Dec. 3. We had a police escort from Pontiac Park to the library where we visited with two different groups of children that we were able to read two books to.”
After the visit at the Defiance County Library Santa said, “We then went to my Defiance house where they had a trolley. And the first night, there was line to see Santa that stretched to the car wash for about three hours straight. We had quite a few youngsters come out that day.”
Santa also spoke about the visits at his home on Fridays and Saturdays: “I visited with kids from 5-8 p.m.”
A big question on many lips this year has been the pandemic. So has the COVID pandemic presented any problems for Santa Claus?
“It can be a challenge, but the important thing is that the kids realize that just because COVID’s here, that doesn’t stop Santa Claus from coming,” Santa reassured.
He continued, “Sometimes I think, now it’s more critical than it’s ever been for kids to believe in the magic of Christmas, to see Santa Claus and to have that opportunity to interact with him.”
“Santa Claus has been vaccinated,” he added, “and Santa does it because community is important. I love Defiance, the people, the atmosphere and I want to do this because it affects so many people and so many lives.”
He continued, “Each kid has a special story and a special memory of Santa Claus — so do their families, mom and dad, and grandparents.”
Time with each kid varied, as usual with Santa, “I have some kids who want to poke my belly and see if it’s real! Some want to pull on my beard, which is kind of weird. They want to check me out, and when they see I am a real person, just trying to make them happy and interact with them, I get all kinds of questions.”
What kinds of questions does Santa get?
“Questions about the reindeer are always popular. I also tell them about my gigantic snow globe in the North Pole.”
And what is so important about that snow globe?
“We have a snow globe at the North Pole that allows us to see all the kids of the world.”
What does Santa do when children ask for things?
“I let the children say what they want, but I also try to guide them in certain situations. I ask, ‘How are your grades?’ or ‘Have you been cleaning your room?’ or even, ‘Are you helping Mom and Dad?’ I show then that there are rewards and benefits in helping others and in giving of themselves — truly that is what life is about.”
Santa was also asked about his reindeer. How many does he have?
“We actually have nine. If you count Rudolph, there are nine.”
Despite all of the challenges, does Santa plan to make it all the way around the world this year?
“I do. We are getting ready right now for the big trip Friday night. Everybody is working really hard right now, trying to fill all of the lists.”
Santa did admit that this year he and the elves are a little behind.
“We are a little bit behind, but we’re going to get through it. There are some supply chain issues with some of our bigger items that kids are asking for...there are a few things we can’t really get right now, but we’re working on it.”
Santa couldn’t end the interview without saying, “Merry Christmas to all.”
Special thank you to Patrick Pessefall, one of Santa’s helpers who helped bring the jolly old elf to the interview.
