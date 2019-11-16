• Henry County
Holiday presentation:
The Archbold Community Theatre will present "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 13-14, and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Giffey Hall, Ridgeville Corners.
Advanced tickets are $12 for adults and $11 for seniors and students. All tickets are $14 at the door. For tickets, contact Diane at 419-267-5717 Monday through Friday from 6-9 p.m.
