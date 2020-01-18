A Performance Series special event, A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., will take place at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, at 7 p.m. Jan. 25.
Recording artist, TEDx and motivational speaker Shaun Boothe will tell the inspiring life stories of cultural icons.
Boothe is an award-winning hip-hop artist, and creator of “The Unauthorized Biography Series.” The series is a critically-acclaimed musical project that celebrates the world’s greatest cultural icons through biographical rap songs — repackaging history through hip hop. Each chapter of the series captures the legacy of an influential iconic figure in a documentary-style music video.
Icons featured in the series include Bob Marley, Muhammad Ali, Jimi Hendrix, James Brown, MLK Jr., Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Sean Combs, Tupac, Bruce Lee and Nelson Mandela.
Building on the success of the biography series, Boothe’s skills as an orator have helped him to break new ground as a lecturer across campuses nationwide. His Live Your Legacy Speaker Series uses his bio videos to embark on a performance/lecture style journey discussing issues of identity/diversity, character, media, life skills, and the importance of living a legacy.
The evening will begin with a presentation of original poetry by Robyn Boyd, Defiance College student, prior to the performance. Boyd is a Jamaican international student in her fourth year at Defiance College. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in social work with minors in psychology and autism studies. Boyd has several accolades from performing in poetry competitions in Jamaica and she has performed in the U.S. at local churches and Defiance College.
A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. is presented in partnership with Defiance Community Cultural Council and Citizens in Action. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and a reception will be held at the Stroede prior to the program. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information visit www.defiancearts.org, facebook.com/defiancearts or call 419-784-3401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.