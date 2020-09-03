The first ever 9/11 Memorial Stairwalk to honor first responders from the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, will be held Sept. 11 beginning at 8 a.m. at Planet Fitness in Northtowne Mall in Defiance.
The event, spearheaded by Rev. Ron Monteith of First Baptist Church, and Bryan Baldwin, fire chief of South Richland Fire Department, will feature local government dignitaries, as well as firefighters in full gear climbing stair-climbing machines to simulate what firefighters in New York did Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center.
“It’s all about honoring the first responders of 9/11, especially those who went into the Twin Towers knowing full well they weren’t coming out,” said Monteith, who serves as chaplain and as a volunteer firefighter for South Richland Fire Department. “I’ve read a lot about that day, and I know that was real courage.
“This is something that we want to do so that people don’t forget,” continued Monteith. “On that Friday (Sept. 11, 2020), most people will go about their business and forget that so many 9/11 first responders and thousands of people were killed. This is just our way of letting the community know we won’t forget.”
Baldwin shared that South Richland Fire Department has been honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice 19 years ago, and that the stairwalk event is just another way of continuing to keep their memory alive.
“Doing this event, to me, is really a no-brainer,” said Baldwin. “For the past few years we’ve set the trucks up outside, we’ve hung (the number) 343 (for the number of firefighters killed in the terrorist attacks), at the time of day the first and second planes crashed (into the Twin Towers), we’ve done a blast of the Q2s (sirens).
“With this event, we thought we would amp it up a little bit,” added Baldwin. “We don’t want people to forget about it, we can’t forget. As a fire community, we’ve learned a lot from what happened that day. A fire instructor of mine told me the only way fire codes are changed, is if a disaster happens. That is definitely true.”
After working with corporate officials from Planet Fitness, the local gym located in Northtowne Mall gladly agreed to open its doors for the event. At 7:30 a.m., firefighters who will participate in the stair climbing will report to South Richland Fire Department to get into gear (weighing 85-90 pounds).
The event begins at 8 a.m., with fire engines from South Richland Fire Department in the parking lot of the mall, and Defiance Mayor Mike McCann saying a few words to begin the program. Following McCann, Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack, also will speak.
A prayer will be shared by Monteith, and a moment of silence for all the victims of 9/11 will take place. From there, firefighters, with full gear on, will take to the four stair-climbing machines to climb as many flights as they can, up to 110, the number of flights of stairs in each building of the World Trade Center.
When finished, the machines will be sanitized, before the next group of firefighters begin their climb. The public is welcome to attend the event, and although it’s not a fundraiser, the fire department will accept donations.
“This is something new we hope will grow over time,” said Baldwin. “We’re not making any money on this, but as always, the fire department appreciates any donations from the community.”
Said Monteith: “While we’re doing this, we’re still going to be on call. If we hear those tones, we will stop what we’re doing so we can answer that call. I appreciate Bryan, all the planning he’s done to do this, and for allowing us to have engines at Planet Fitness.”
Monteith shared he is thankful and proud to be a part of the South Richland Township Fire Department.
“I love these people, and I come here because I want to help when I’m needed,” said Monteith. “South Richland is an amazing place to be, it’s family. We’re volunteers, and it’s a lot of hard work, but Bryan makes it enjoyable. I’m thankful that many of the participants are taking off work to come and be a part of this.
“People are welcome to come that day and see what it’s about,” added Monteith, who served as chaplain at a fire department in Charleston, S.C., when nine firefighters were killed in a fire in 2007, including two from his firehouse. “We can’t thank Planet Fitness enough for stepping up and providing a safe, clean place to do this.”
For more information about the 9/11 Memorial Stairwalk, call 419-784-4746.
