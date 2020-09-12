Area firefighters and local dignitaries gathered Friday morning at Planet Fitness at Northtowne Mall in Defiance for the first ever 9/11 Memorial Stairwalk to honor first responders from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.
Organized by Rev. Ron Monteith of First Baptist Church, and Bryan Baldwin, fire chief of South Richland Fire Department, the event featured firefighters from local fire departments climbing stair machines in full firefighter gear, many climbing 110 flights, the total number of the former World Trade Center.
Monteith, chaplain of South Richland Fire Department, and a volunteer firefighter, opened the event by saying a few words about the courage of the first responders who took action on Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the brave men and women of United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pa.
“We are here today, because we don’t want people to forget what happened that day, 19 years ago,” said Monteith.
Local dignitaries who took part in the event included Defiance Mayor Mike McCann and Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack.
McCann echoed Monteith when he said: “Pastor Ron is absolutely correct, we can never forget what happened that day in 2001. If not for the South Richland Fire Department and Planet Fitness, what would be doing in our community to remember all those who lost their lives that day?”
The mayor went on to say that a public servant has no greater responsibility than the safety of his/her citizens. He thanked the members of South Richland Fire Department and Planet Fitness, for helping to honor those who died, those who died trying to save lives, and those who responded with courage.
Said McCann: “I leave you with a quote from President George W. Bush, who gave a speech to the 16th General Assembly of the United Nations on Nov. 10, 2001. ‘Time is passing. Yet for the United States of America, there will be no forgetting September 11. We will remember every rescuer who died with honor. We will remember every family that lives with grief. We will remember the fire and ash ... the last phone calls ... the funerals of the children.’”
Monteith then introduced Mack, who told those in attendance: “There are very few days when you look back on the history of the United States that we can point to and say, they changed our world, without a doubt Sept. 11, 2001, is certainly one of those days. We woke up thinking it was going to be a normal day, by the time we went to bed there were 3,000 people dead as a result of what happened that day.”
Mack went on to share the names of first responders and ordinary people who rushed to help others on that day, only later to lose their lives.
“We remember what they stood for and what they did for all of us,” said Mack.
Following a prayer by Monteith, area firefighters from South Richland Fire Department, Defiance Fire Department and Jewell Fire Department, and other area first responders, took to stair climbing machines and treadmills set to steep inclines.
In addition, Planet Fitness employees and members also took turns climbing 110 flights of stairs.
During the event, Baldwin shared that members of his department pulled half the fire vehicles from their stalls this morning at the time the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center, with the rest of the vehicles pulled out when the second plane hit the South Tower.
The vehicles remained outside the rest of the day, which is something the department has been doing the past few years.
Matt Stantz, manager of Planet Fitness in Defiance, was please that Planet Fitness could be part of the first ever 9/11 Memorial Stairwalk.
“It’s important as a community we remember that day, it’s also important to me because my dad has been a volunteer firefighter my whole life,” said Stantz. “I know the sacrifices those men and women make, and I know it’s so important. It’s a proud feeling to have this event here, it feels good to be a part of something bigger than myself. To see them gear up and get going, it’s very interesting.”
Mike McKenna, Planet Fitness regional manager; Dina Fabry, Planet Fitness regional coordinator; and Mike Rosey, Planet Fitness district manager, were also in attendance.
A conversation between Monteith and Stantz, led to a conversation with Rosey, who helped bring the event to Planet Fitness in Defiance.
“As soon as Matt brought this to our attention, we knew this was something we wanted to be a part of immediately,” said Rosey. “We reached out to our executive team, who was able to get in touch with South Richland Fire Department representatives, and everything came together.”
After he finished climbing 110 flights of stairs, Monteith, was relieved, emotional and grateful.
“I wasn’t going to quit, because I know the first responders on 9/11 didn’t quit,” said Monteith. “My son (who is deployed overseas) sent me a text this morning that said, ‘Dad, if you can take it, you can make it.’ I kept telling myself that, because I know he’s in combat and the sacrifices he’s making.
“I was so overwhelmed today, because with COVID, I wasn’t sure what kind of response we were going to get,” added Monteith. “We had three departments here, an employee of Planet Fitness geared up and did it, we had local government dignitaries ... I’m overwhelmed with the response.”
Concluded Monteith: “I’m so grateful to everyone who took part in this, and it’s my hope that people never forget.”
On the front page: Firefighters from left: Tyler Coffman, Tyler Flory and Craig Vogel of the Defiance Fire Department; and Pastor Ron Monteith, chaplain and a volunteer at South Richland Fire Department, climb stair machines at Planet Fitness in Defiance on Friday as part of the first ever 9/11 Memorial Stairwalk.
