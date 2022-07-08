Candidates for the Ohio 82nd House District's Republican primary on Aug. 2 face a considerable challenge — getting registered voters to vote.
Ted Penner of rural Defiance and Roy Klopfenstein of rural Payne are in the midst of what officially will be a six-month campaign after they placed their names on the ballot in February as required to make the original primary date in May. But the primary was pushed back to Aug. 2 due to challenges to Ohio's redistricting effort, thus causing the protracted campaign.
With early voting beginning across Ohio's 88 counties on Wednesday, votes for the candidates are starting to come in. But the candidates acknowledge that turnout is a concern, so they aren't sure how many voters are actually going to decide things.
"It's sort of unprecedented, and voter turnout — especially statewide — they're talking very low numbers, almost single digits," said Klopfenstein. "That's not good. It's tough to get people out when they're not used to it."
"I think it's a challenge," Penner commented. "It's just one more thing you got to educate people on."
One local election official said she would be surprised if turnout reached 10% on Aug. 2.
Another characteristic of this election — it may be one of the most civil you could see. Each candidate is complimentary of the other, and there hasn't been much hint of bickering.
"That's just not who Roy or I are," said Penner. "We get along. Roy and I are old-school candidates. It's all about just getting out there, saying who you are and presenting yourself. You are not going to see the negative stuff from me and you're not going to see it from him."
"I think Ted and I are of the same opinion," said Klopfenstein. "People are tired of it. That's not what the majority of people in the district are. They just want someone to go down and represent them."
The 82nd race is the only local contested Statehouse race on the ballot on Aug. 2.
Markward faces no challenge from within in her own party for the Democratic nomination and the other two local races — the 81st in Fulton, Putnam and Williams counties and the 1st Senate in all area counties — are uncontested.
The candidates there are the two Republican incumbents — Jim Hoops of Napoleon for the 81st House District and Rob McColley of Napoleon for the 1st Senate District. Democrats have not fielded a candidate in either district.
Ohio's 47th House District — represented by Republican Derek Merrin of Maumee — had claimed most of Fulton County before the redistricting move, but no longer includes any local counties with the switch.
Whereas Fulton County had been split between the 47th District and the 81st District previously, it is now completely within the 81st.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.