The Defiance Lions Club is ready for its 77th annual Halloween parade this Saturday.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and travel up and down Clinton Street in downtown Defiance.
Therefore, Clinton Street will be closed from the Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee River to Williams Street. All of the side streets from Second to Fifth streets will be closed from Wayne Avenue to Perry Street. Also Juliet Street at Wayne Avenue and Fort Street will be closed.
The parade will get underway with the VFW Honor Guard leading the way, followed by a float from the Lions Club and the Defiance High School Marching Band.
Ken Wenner, vice president and parade chairman of the Defiance Lions Club, pointed out a few concerns for the event.
"One thing we want everyone to remember is that it is for the kids and the town," he said. "Any profanity written and said during the parade, those people will be asked to leave. Any offensive language will not be allowed in the parade. ... We ask people on the floats to hand out candy and not throw it. We don't want kids running out to collect candy where they can be injured by a moving float. We also ask everyone to respect the barricades."
In his 26th year as parade chairman, Wenner said that bands and floats are always a highlight of the parade.
"We have about 11-12 school marching bands coming this year," he added. "Last year we were back to some bit of normalcy, but the state changed the football playoffs to Saturday night and some of our bands weren't there. This year, the first round of playoffs is on Friday night."
Wenner said that anyone who wishes to have a float in the parade is not required to register. Commercial and non-commercial floats are judged and the winners will receive trophies donated by Defiance Premier Networking.
"If you show up, you can be in it," he added. "The only groups we charge to be in the parade are political groups. We know of at least 10 organizations this year will have floats. Probably this year is going to be high participation because of the good weather forecast."
The judges' stand will be in front of The State Bank, 401 Clinton St., with awards for the top floats to be handed out later. Runners from the Defiance Junior High School cross country team will collect forms from parade floats and take them to the judges.
"We usually have Boy Scouts to be our runners," said Wenner. "This year the DJHS cross country team will collect the forms. They run about a block ahead of the judges stand and collect them to get them before the float arrives. One year, about 20 years ago, we had no runners. A few of our members, including me, did the running. I said from that time, 'Never again!' It's tiring doing that running."
The parade is an event for the community sponsored by the Lions Club, not a fundraiser, according to Wenner.
"A lot of people think this is a fundraiser for us," he explained. "The parade costs us about $3,000-4,000 on average. We pay $200 to each band that plays to help with transportation to the parade. The Lions Club wants this to be a fun time for families. Hopefully kids will get dressed in costumes and come down, have some fun and get some candy. After the floats have all been judged, the kids are invited in front of the judges' stand for costume judging. There will be first, second and third place medals for different age groups and all of the kids who participate will get a bag of candy. We will probably give out about 30 medals and a small cash prize."
As one of the only parades in northwest Ohio that goes up one side of the street, turns around and goes down the other side of the same street, Wenner said that usually there is no trouble with the turnaround.
"We think this is the only parade in northwest Ohio that goes up one side of the street and down the other," he admitted. "That has been challenging some years. We turn around at Second Street and usually there is no problem. I remember however that a few floats have been too long to turn around. They just continued across the Clinton Street bridge and were finished."
Wenner also recalled some history of the parade.
"The parade started just after WWII and has only missed one time — during the COVID pandemic," he said. "We waited until the last minute and had high hopes of not cancelling, but the state had everything else closed. In 2019 it rained like a monsoon and we probably should have cancelled. I am glad we didn't because of the cancellation in 2020. I have been a member for 32 years and I remember the first year asking if we would cancel. The older members always said no."
He recounted one year when cold and snow threatened the event.
"The parade always starts at 7 p.m.," said Wenner. "By 7:30 p.m. that year it began to rain. Within an hour there was sleet. By the end of the parade there was three inches of snow on the ground."
