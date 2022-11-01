The Defiance Lions Club held its 77th annual Halloween Parade Saturday evening in downtown Defiance.
Clinton Street was shut down for the parade and floats were lining up since before 8 a.m. around the area of the 1918 building on Arabella Street. The winners of the float contests were provided by Ken Wenner of the Lion’s Club.
• The parade featured a lot of great floats and costumes, the Lion’s Club awarded the first place non-commercial floats to Bonesville from Schroeder and Eby Families. Second place went to the Mendoza Family, with the third place going to the Defiance Public Library System and its Wizard of Oz float featuring a Dorothy, a cowardly lion, tinman, and Glenda the Good Witch among other characters from the books.
• The award for first place for a commercial floats went to Cut and Polished Salon, the second place went to Amanda’s Daycare, Welling Construction and Close to Home and third place was given to Heather’s Daycare.
• Children’s Judging: First place winners: Harper Geisler, Lynnora Kutzli, Wyndham Oberlin, Louderback Family, Kensington Wagner and Zahra Roehrig. Second place winners: Khloe Clark, Liam, Layton, Landon Sharp, Jamison Oberlin, Makenna Knipp, Elsie Knipp and Zander Roehrig. Third place winners: Hudson Geisler, Piercton Kylzli, Maverick Stuckey, Jack Sharp and Collin Stein.
Wenner also noted that the parade was “started after WWII and this was the 77th annual. The only year the parade did not take place was 2020 because of COVID.”
“This year there were a total of 18 floats and 10 bands with an estimate of about 7,000 people attending. As you know the weather this year was perfect,” he said. “The parade is our way of giving back to the community for what they do for us throughout the year in our other fundraisers. ... We would like to thank all the participants as well as the spectators for joining us for the 77th Annual Halloween parade and hope to see everybody next year.”
He also noted that “the parade cost the club about $3,000 each year and the only people that pay to be in the parade are the political floats and politicians that walk in the parade.”
Before the parade, Clinton Street was closed off and parade spectators lined the sidewalks. On hand also were numerous vendors, many of which were offering hot dogs.
Marching Bands from the local area schools participated in the parade, including Defiance, Tinora and Ayersville to name a few as well as local middle schools. Many local area fire departments also participated as well as AuGlaize Village which had two floats featuring antique tractors.
Also seen at the parade were the characters from Toy Story, A crew of pirates, the Defiance Gymstars, a group of nightmare creatures, including a bed with moving spider legs, a miniature tank, various witches, including those from the film Hocus Pocus and a number of dinosaurs and Spiderman.
Some Democratic Party political candidates made an appearance as well. U.S. 9th District Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, U.S. 5th District candidate Craig Swartz and Ohio auditor candidate Taylor Sappington all attended the parade with their local party members while outgoing Ohio 82nd District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance also attended.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.