Democrats in northwest Ohio chose a nominee for the U.S. 5th Congressional District from among three candidates.
The 5th District includes Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties, as well as parts of Lucas, Mercer and Ottawa counties.
Three Democrats were seeking their party's nomination in November for the seat, with Nick Rubando of Bowling Green coming out on top of the results that were provided Tuesday night by the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.
Certain ballots — such as provisionals, where a voter's registration is in question, and those arriving in the mail before May 8 — remain to be counted.
But Rubando has a big lead with 16,624 votes Tuesday, followed by Gene Redinger of Bryan with 8,507 and M. Xavier Carrigan of North Baltimore with 7,166.
Republican 5th District incumbent Bob Latta of Bowling Green was unopposed in his quest for the GOP nomination. He received 55,750 votes Tuesday.
He will face Rubando in November with a two-year term at stake beginning in January.
Vote totals Tuesday in area counties for the three Democratic candidates were:
• Defiance County: Carrigan, 418; Redinger, 508; Rubando, 762.
• Fulton County: Carrigan, 344; Redinger, 392; Rubando, 772.
• Henry County: Carrigan, 271; Redinger, 312; Rubando, 452.
• Paulding County: Carrigan, 170; Redinger, 210; Rubando, 257.
• Putnam County: Carrigan, 211; Redinger, 427; Rubando, 412.
• Williams County: Carrigan, 295; Redinger, 454; Rubando, 448.
