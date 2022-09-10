Defiance High School’s Band Spectacular, a fall tradition for 51 years, is set to fill Fred J. Brown Stadium with band presentations from all over Ohio on Sept. 17.
The 51st annual Vince Polce Marching Band Spectacular will get underway with six high school bands and one college band — Ohio University’s Marching 110. The high school bands, in the order they will take the field, are:
• Ayersville Pilot Marching Band
• Evergreen Marching Vikings
• Lima Shawnee Band of One
• Sylvania Northview Wildcat Band
• Olentangy Orange Marching Pioneers
• Defiance Band of Class
“At 7:30 p.m. the pass in review of all of the bands will begin,” said Defiance High School Band Director Cathy Booth. “Each of the bands will pass in front of the stands playing their fight song to prepare the audience for the evening.”
Once the pass in review has finished the guest college band, The Ohio University Marching 110 will take the field for the playing of the Star Spangled Banner.
According to the OU Marching 110 website, the university’s band is a “225-member marching band at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Nicknamed the “Marching 110,” referring to the original number of members in the band ... is known around the world for its unique marching style and choreographed dance moves ... .”
Director of the Marching 110 Richard Suk explained the band’s style.
“We are a show style band that uses a high-chair step and we use choreography that matches our shows,” said Suk during an interview with The Crescent-News.
“This will be the fourth time since I have been here at OU that the band has traveled to Defiance for the Spectacular,” said Suk. “I have been here for 27 years and I think there may have been one other, maybe a couple other times before my tenure that the band went to Defiance. It’s at least five times total we have been there. It’s always a great time for us and for the high school bands.”
“We are excited to have the OU 110 with us this year,” said Booth. “They are one of the top college bands in the United States and always have an exciting show. College bands are difficult to get because of the expense for us to get them here and their performance schedules. We are excited to have the OU Marching 110. We will pay their bus expenses to get here, but it’s so important for the bands to see such a band perform.”
The show that the OU Marching 110 will perform is called the “Love Show,” according to Suk.
“We will perform ‘I’d do Anything for Love’ by Meatloaf, ‘I will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston and ‘What is Love’ by Haddaway,” Suk added. “The show takes about 12 minutes and then we will leave the field. We will return to play some of our standards, and that will take from 15-20 minutes.”
Booth also said that the band has been working hard on the show for this Spectacular.
“A few of the band members are part of a rock band and we decided to feature them this year,” said Booth. “We will have some electronic instruments on the field this year for that group. It all fits well together because the marching band has chosen music from the classics — ‘70s and ‘80s music.”
Friday night’s football game half-time show will be the first time the stadium will get a taste of the new show the band is planning for the Spectacular, according to Booth.
“It’s been nine years since Olentangy has come to our spectacular and since before COVID that we have had a college band, so we are all looking forward to a great event,” added Booth.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 and the show gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale for the event at Rettig Music, 510 Clinton St., and at Padrone’s Pizza, 1800 E. Second St. On the day of the Spectacular tickets may be purchased at the gate as well.
All tickets are general admission: $10 for adults, $5 for students/senior citizens and free for pre-school children. Physically impaired seating is available.
