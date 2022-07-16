There is no official list in the state of Ohio that keeps track of high school scorekeepers and their years of service — but it has been confirmed that Barb Wiechers is the Tinora Rams’ longest-serving scorekeeper in their school history.
Wiechers resides in Adams Township, a quarter of a mile from the Henry County line, and was a graduate of Tinora High School herself. In fact, she was a part of the first graduating senior class that got to be in the new (at the time) high school building.
She had always held great love for her school, and was eventually hired as a secretary in the high school office. She would hold this position for 31 years.
While she worked as a secretary, she befriended the girls physical education teacher, Anita (Dunbar) Rethmel. Rethmel, Wiechers said, was in charge of everything that had do with girls’ sports for Tinora. She coached many things, even cheerleading.
Wiechers became acquainted with Rethmel when she began selling tickets for sporting events for the athletic director. Eventually, the invitation was given by Rethmel to bring Wiechers on board as a scorekeeper.
It is hard to pinpoint the exact year this happened. However, it can be estimated to fall somewhere between 1973-75. It was around this timeframe, Wiechers said, that girls’ sports was starting to become “part of the picture.”
What she meant by that was that previously, at Tinora, girls sports was not competitive and was seen as more of a hobby. It lacked that rivalry and fanfare that boys sports had acclimated.
When the girls sports teams were first approved to participate in GMC tournaments around this time, it opened up opportunities for travel to compete against other school teams. Wiechers, as the girls scorekeeper, came with them.
As witness to the beginning of competitive girls sports and its developments since, Wiechers has remained a consistent part (and observer) of the Tinora Rams’ history. Teams, coaches, principals and even her fellow officials, have come and went, yet she still remained. She has even worked with Tinora’s current superintendent, Nicole Wells, in 2015-16 when Wells was a volleyball coach.
She has experienced some memorable moments, such as when Tinora boys basketball reached the Division III state finals in 2009 and when the girls volleyball team participated in the regional semifinals for the first time.
The changes that the sports department went through were also noted by Wiechers. She could see it every year — more and more ladies becoming involved in sports from coaching to sports participation.
Over her scorekeeping career, she got to befriend many of the coaches she worked with. Rethmel was one, but Wiechers also mentioned Judy Brause. She particularly liked how these two women coached the girls during the beginning stages of the Lady Rams.
The coaches that Wiechers respected the most were the ones who taught the students that it’s not life or death — it’s a game. It was the coaches that held every student as equally important, regardless of position or talent. Most athletes, she pointed out, don’t even pursue competitive sports past high school.
Wiechers divulged that Rethmel and Brause held a similar belief that they both applied to their coaching methods and this was that every player held value on the team. They had a saying, “You may not be the starter, but you are just as important as the starters.”
“And the kids believed it because they could see it when they went in the game,” Wiechers stated, based on her observations.
It was up to them to keep the game going when the starters had to rest. They were expected to play just as well as them and were held to the same standard, regardless of when they were put in to play.
Wiechers has learned much from her position as scorekeeper, the most prominent lesson being teamwork.
“For me, as a scorekeeper, it is important to work with the other scorekeepers so that I can get a full picture of the game,” she elaborated.
Wiechers also looked toward the people who are on the clock and said that the whole score table gets together to get the most accurate score as possible. She took official training when she first started, but a lot of her knowledge, she confessed, has been what she has learned from others.
After retiring from her secretary position in 1996, Wiechers has continued to be a scorekeeper for boys and girls athletics. In 2004, she became treasurer of the Tinora Athletics Boosters.
When asked why she has done this for so long, Wiechers responded, “My heart is in Tinora. ... It’s been a pleasure to be a part of the Tinora community my whole life. I couldn’t ask for a better job or a better place to be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.