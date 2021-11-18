4-H Craft Show
Photo courtesy of OSU Extension Defiance County

The annual 4-H Endowment Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Defiance K of C hall, 111 Elliott Road. There will be more than 50 local crafters on hand and lunch will be available. Proceeds benefit the Defiance County 4-H program. Pictured here are Ethan Hearne, 4-H volunteer, and Teresa Johnson, 4-H and Youth Development Educator for Ohio State University Extension Defiance County.

