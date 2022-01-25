LIMA — William R. Zimmerman, Judge with the Third District Court of Appeals has been designated as presiding judge of the court for 2022.
This is the second time that Judge Zimmerman has been selected as presiding judge of the court in Lima. The Third District is comprised of 17 counties: Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Logan, Marion, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Shelby, Union, Van Wert, and Wyandot.
The duties of presiding judge include: setting the schedule and presiding over oral arguments; assigning the judges to hearing panels; determining procedural motions; and administering the personnel policies of the Court.
Judge Zimmerman was elected to the Third District in 2016 and currently, he is running for re-election to the court. He is from Shelby County where he served as a Shelby County Common Pleas Court Judge from 2009-16. He resides in Sidney with his wife, Deb.
The other Judges serving on the Third District are Stephen R. Shaw, Lima; Mark C. Miller, Findlay), and John R. Willamowski (Lima).
