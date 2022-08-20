It’s that time of year again for Defiance’s Maumee Valley Car Club (MVCC) to wrap up its season of cruise-ins with the annual downtown Defiance car show.
The event — always set for the fourth Saturday in August — is planned next Saturday with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and judging results to be announced by mid-afternoon.
Weather generally plays a big role in determining the size of the field.
A few years ago, for example, morning rain kept the turnout down, although the sun came out for much of the show.
And last year, MVCC officials were hopeful for a huge turnout, but temperatures into the 90s helped keep the field lower than expected.
“It was very hot,” recalled Christy Feeney, treasurer for MVCC. “We didn’t have near the turnout we thought we would.”
This year, Feeney is hoping for more favorable weather, and indeed the very early forecast shows a trend of temperatures in the mid 80s over the next week.
“I’m hoping if the weather is good we’ll have a showing of 250 to 300,” she said. “That would be fabulous. ... We just hope for a good turnout, good weather and the public to come down and check out everything.”
The show follows the end of the car club’s “cruise-in” season which had scheduled dates on the first Friday of June, July and August. The July event was canceled due to rain, while rain came down in the middle of the August cruise-in, but the show went on.
Overall, Feeney said the turnouts were good for the cruise-ins.
“The cruise-ins went well,” she said. “We had 90-plus for our June and August one. They were very well attended. Each year we keep getting more and more.”
Much of the particulars about the upcoming show next Saturday will be the same as in recent years:
• Clinton Street will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. and about 4:30 p.m. between Second and Fifth streets. Vehicles will be lined up starting on Second Street, and side streets (Third and Fourth streets to the first alley) will be used if needed.
• judging will take place in many different categories, relating to the type and age of vehicles. For example, stock and modified categories will be available along with different decades. Awards will be handed out between 3-3:30 p.m., according to Feeney.
• registration will take place from 10 a.m.-noon. As in the last few years, a free-will donation will be taken as an entry fee. The fee had been $15 until recently, but Feeney said the car club hasn’t seen much difference in the total collected.
• proceeds from the event will be donated to Hospice and Conquer Childhood Cancer Now. The show has generated roughly $5,000-$7,000 each year for these causes, according to Feeney. Separate donations of $2,750 were made to each of those organizations last year.
• a DJ will provide “oldies” music while at least one food truck will be available and a silent auction will be held, Feeney noted. Jamie Blank will serve as emcee for the show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.