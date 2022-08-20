Challenger photo

This 1972 Dodge Challenger was an entry in the Maumee Valley Car Club’s 2021 show in downtown Defiance. The annual event is scheduled next Saturday in the same location with registration beginning at 10 a.m.

 C-N file photo

It’s that time of year again for Defiance’s Maumee Valley Car Club (MVCC) to wrap up its season of cruise-ins with the annual downtown Defiance car show.

