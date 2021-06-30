PAULDING — One of Ohio's three declared Republican candidates for governor next year made the second of two local stops here Tuesday evening.
Joe Blystone spoke to about three dozen people during an informal gathering at Holly Wood and Vine Florals in downtown Paulding, offering a message that resonates with conservatives. He spoke at Iron Horse Brews in Sherwood on Monday evening.
Blystone, former U.S. Congressman Jim Renacci and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine are the declared Republican candidates for the 2022 election.
If they all stay the course, they would square off in the May 2022 GOP primary for the Republican nomination, with the winner facing a Democratic candidate in November 2022. (The declared Democratic candidates so far are Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.)
Blystone operates a small business (Blystone Farm) comprised of such things as a bakery, butcher shop to process locally raised meats, market and venue in rural Canal Winchester, just south of Columbus. This includes a cattle feedlot.
This business background, he indicated, is one reason for his run for governor. He hasn't been shy talking about what he believes in, including questioning how small businesses were treated during the coronavirus situation under DeWine's direction.
For example, Tuesday night he questioned how large stores like Walmart and Target could remain open, but smaller businesses were shut down because they were not deemed "essential."
"There's no way that I would have shut down business," he said. "Matter of fact, DeWine didn't shut down business, he picked winners or losers."
A sampling of Blystone's comments on other topics, included:
• viability of his campaign: "We have so much support. We kicked off our campaign middle to the end of February, and in these short months we have representation in all 88 counties in this state."
• voting concerns: He questioned the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, saying "President Trump's still our president folks." Blystone criticized Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose for saying that November was the "most secure election." He questions the use of mail-in ballots.
• coronavirus vaccinations for children: "You better do some prior and proper research before you give all these shots to your children because I think that some of this is not good for them. And as far as this vaccine that's out there now, it's not like any vaccine we've ever had. It's new."
• transgender rights: He questioned a transgender provision in a comprehensive federal bill that he says Renacci supported and could allow an older male to be in the same bathroom with a female child. "Well folks, that's not alright with me. That's not going to happen under me."
• U.S. food supply: "What has happened in the last 15-20 years in the schools? We got to have a bunch of psychologists. Why, because the children have mental illnesses. They have ADHD. Allergies have skyrocketed. What's happened? I'll tell you what's happened. Our food supply. We're poisoning society. The food industry is working hand in hand with the pharmaceutical industry. They make you sick, they give you a pill to make you feel better. It's an evil cycle. Do you think they care about you? Heck no they don't. It's all about the almighty dollar. I don't care what you're looking at in government; at the end of the day follow the money."
• Christians and politics: "We got to stand up and fight," he noted about things Christians believe. He also said "it was sad to see so many churches follow suit last year and close. ... They followed the narrative." As for churches and political positions, he said, "if we stand up for what's right, who cares if we offend somebody?"
• Blystone's lieutenant governor candidate (Joanna Wallen): "She's a fighter. She's a business woman."
• critical race theory: "It shouldn't be in our schools anywhere in the country. And we got to educate people. At this point if you don't know what critical race theory is you have to be living under a rock."
• Black Lives Matter: He said the organization "teaches Marxism and they want to break up the nuclear family. I won't have nothing to do with that group. And they go into our metropolitan areas and create havoc. These groups need stopped, but we need somebody with backbone who's going to stand up and say, 'you're not doing that.'"
• management of state money: "We need to quit wasting money in this state and we need to mange our state better." He claimed that DeWine's administration paid out more than $260 million in fraudulent unemployment claims last year. "Do you think we're going to get that back? Our money? ... they mismanage our money, then they come back to us and say, 'well we don't have enough money, we need more money. That's a problem. We need to privatize our unemployment system."
• bowing to the political winds: "If we just sit on the wayside and say, 'well I'm throwing my hands up — can't do nothing,' well I guess we deserve what we get. We can take over the system, but we have to be united, we have to come together and have to say, 'enough is enough.'" He added that he and his wife, Jane, "have been traveling around this whole entire state. We are the majority here. This is still a red state, we have to fight and keep it a red state. We can't sit by the wayside and expect it to stay that way. We have to fight."
