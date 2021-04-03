The following are the eight categories that judges will rate nominees for the 2021 Excellence in Youth Leadership Awards. Nominees can earn 0-5 points in each category:

• Being proactive — Taking responsibility.

• Beginning with the end in mind — Setting goals.

• Putting first things first — Making priorities.

• Think win-win — Looks for mutually beneficial solutions.

• Seeks first to understand, then to be understood — Is a good listener.

• Synergizes — Has a collaborative spirit, values teamwork.

• Sharpens the saw — Had established a healthy balance between work and play.

• Judge’s discretion — Additional points for accomplishments/leadership strengths not covered in categories 1-7.

