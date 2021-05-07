The 2021 Defiance Community Day of Prayer was held as a virtual Zoom meeting event Thursday, in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer. The featured guest speaker for the local event was Phil Nofziger, Defiance Area Director of LifeWise Academy.
The theme for this year's event was: Matthew 19:14: "Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.'"
After cancelling last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers were thrilled to present the eighth annual gathering via Zoom. A total of 74 participants were online for the event, which included watch parties at local churches.
Aaron Rosario of Xperience Church performed Christian music for those who joined the Zoom meeting before noon, while Sarah Tackett, executive director of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, and a Defiance Community Day of Prayer committee member, welcomed everyone at the start of the program.
"This is our eighth annual gathering, it would have been our ninth, but last year we had to settle for asking people to step outside to say a prayer at noon," said Tackett. "This year we are thrilled to have all of you join us as we come together to pray for our community."
Tackett shared an opening prayer, before introducing Rich Seward, executive director of the Defiance Area YMCA and Defiance Community Day of Prayer committee member.
Seward shared Nofziger is a retired teacher/principal who spent 37 years in education; he and his wife, Robin, reside in Defiance, have three grown children and five grandchildren; and that Nofziger serves as the Defiance Area Director and northwest Ohio field director for LifeWise Academy.
Seward then introduced Nofziger, who gave his presentation from the LifeWise Academy building located near Ayersville Local Schools. Nofziger explained when he was introduced to LifeWise Academy, he knew that he needed to become involved.
Said Nofziger: "My wife, Robin, and I thought as retirees we would spend time traveling, spend time with our grandchildren and do some volunteering. We didn't know at the time God had even more in store for us. Two-and-a-half years ago, Robin and I were introduced to released time religious instruction (RTRI), and for us, and for many of you, this concept was a hidden secret now coming to life through LifeWise Academy."
LifeWise Academy is a RTRI character-based program that allows public school students to leave school during school hours to receive bible instruction.
RTRI is legal for the following reasons: students can only take part in the program with parental permission; it is entirely privately funded; and it’s held off school property, even though it takes place during school hours.
Nofziger shared a pair of videos about LifeWise Academy, one on how it started in Van Wert, and one about what has been taking place for students in grades 1-6 who attend Ayersville Elementary School.
"When we started this two years ago at Ayersville, I remember we only had four little girls in our second grade class, but today we are now serving 75% of students in grades 1-6, and we're looking forward to serving 90% or more, just like our flagship at Van Wert," said Nofziger.
The LifeWise Academy director shared the program is coming to Defiance City Schools this fall, where students in grades K-5 will be served at the Defiance Area YMCA. Nofziger asked for prayers, for volunteers, and for financial support for LifeWise Academy. He shared it costs approximately $120 per student, per year for a student to attend. Nofziger expects approximately 1,000 youth at Defiance Elementary School will be served.
To learn more about LifeWise Academy, contact Nofziger at 419-576-6446, or send an email to phil@lifewiseacademy.com.
Following Nofziger's remarks, community leaders said prayers of blessing for different aspects of life in the community.
Jane Myers said a prayer of blessing for schools/education; Judge Jeff Strausbaugh said a prayer for elected officials; Lisa Bloomfield said a prayer for businesses/non-profits; Ashley Sowder said a prayer for youth; Darline Clemens said a prayer for families/community; Steve Grube said a prayer for churches/faith communities; Aaron Hopson said a prayer for first responders; Michael Gilbert said a prayer for caregivers/healthcare workers; and Sean O'Donnell said a prayer for military/veterans.
During the meeting the link: https://standfortruth.force.com/donations/s/new-lifewise-donation?id=a0e1U000001VvFIQA0; was shared to allow anyone to send donations to LifeWise Academy. At past Defiance Community Day of Prayer events, a freewill donation was collected for specific non-profits/charities.
Paula Iynott closed the program with prayer.
For anyone who was unable to attend the live meeting, a recording of it can be found at the 2021 Defiance Community Day of Prayer page on Facebook.
Concluded Tackett: "Thank you everyone for being with us today, we encourage all of you to pray throughout the year for our community, our state and our nation. I look forward to seeing all of you at next year's event, God bless you all."
