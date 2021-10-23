2021 Christmas ornament

Defiance’s Holiday Decorating Committee has announced its annual ornament will feature Baker-Shindler Company, which is celebrating 100 years. The ornament sells for $10 and is available at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, 325 Clinton St. Proceeds from the sales help support the maintenance and purchase of lighted holiday displays.

 Photo courtesy of DDVB

