Figures from the 2020 U.S. Census, show population decline in most area counties, but growth in the bigger towns.
The Census showed a Defiance County population of 38,286, representing a decrease of 1.9% (from 39,037). However, the City of Defiance, showed a 3.5% population increase, going from 16,494 in 2010 to 17,066 in 2020.
Five of six area counties showed population decreases. The exception was Fulton County, which showed slight growth (42,698 to 42,713).
But like Defiance, the area’s other larger communities — Bryan, Napoleon and Wauseon — also showed population increases from 2010 to 2020.
Defiance’s 3.5% increase figured was followed by Wauseon (3.2%), Bryan (2.2%) and Napoleon (1.3%).
U.S. 2020 Census figures for area counties and the largest communities:
• Defiance County: 2020 population, 38,286; 2010 population, 39,037; 2020 median household income (in 2019 dollars), $59,931.
• Fulton County: 2020 population, 42,713; 2010 population, 42,698; 2020 median household income, $63,092.
• Henry County: 2020 population, 27,662; 2010 population, 28,215; 2020 median household income, $59,695.
• Paulding County: 2020 population, 18,806; 2010 population, 19,614; 2020 median household income, $55,330.
• Putnam County: 2020 population, 34,451; 2010 population, 34,499; 2020 median household income, $64,822.
• Williams County: 2020 population, 37,102; 2010 population, 37,642; 2020 median household income, $53,183.
• Bryan: 2020 population, 8,729; 2010 population, 8,545; 2020 median household income, $42,670.
• Defiance: 2020 population, 17,066; 2010 population, 16,494; median household income, $49,628.
• Napoleon: 2020 population, 8,862; 2010 population, 8,749; 2020 median household income, $46,509.
• Wauseon: 2020 population, 7,568; 2010 population, 7,332; 2020 median household income, $54,774.
