A 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was the overall winner in the Maumee Valley Car Club's annual car show Saturday in downtown Defiance.
The show featured 154 entries, down from last year, but still offered a variety of models and participants with different stories to tell (see related story).
The "Best of Show" winner — a red Corvette — is owned by Don Beam of Toledo. He scored 140 points overall in the judging competition, edging out Dave Mason of Delta, who entered a 1936 Plymouth Coupe.
While Mason's entry also received 140 points, he had won one of the six specialty awards — the fire chief's award — before the best of show winner was announced, which broke the tie in Beam's favor.
A 1934 Chevrolet Standard car entered by John Berry of Defiance challenged for the "best in show" with 136 points while a 2007 Corvette belonging to Nick Zervas of Slyvania came close with 135 points.
A team of judges assessed the field to make awards in more than 20 categories while several winners were chosen for specialty awards in addition to the "best of show."
For example, Mayor Mike McCann chose the mayor's award winner while Police Chief Todd Shafer selected a winner as did Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, himself entering a 1979 Corvette in the show.
All have been judges in past shows.
"Generally in the mayor's choice I look for something that appeals to my eye, which I sort of have a fondness for the older cars," explained McCann. "And of course I look for the owner of the car to be a Defiance resident or live somewhere close."
Wilkins said he also favors an older car in selecting the fire chief's winner, taking close looks at a vehicle with "some newer paint on it; just what jumps out."
Awards in which judges selected their choices from among the entire field were:
• Chief of Police — Delbert Densmore, Defiance, 1969 Chevrolet Corvair.
• Fire Chief — Dave Mason, Delta, 1936 Plymouth Coupe.
• Conquer Childhood Cancer Now — Steve Perry, Defiance, 1969 Ford Mustang.
• Hospice — Travis Okuley, Continental, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro.
• Veterans — Don Kraber, 1967 Pontiac Grand Prix.
• Mayor — Bob and Sally Dunlap, 1955 Chevrolet Sedan Delivery.
Winners also were chosen in their respective classes for scoring the most points in each (provided they hadn't won one of the above awards). Those winners were:
• Dick Bonin, Defiance, 1900-49 stock, 1948 Chevrolet Fleetline Aero Sedan.
• Ed Young, Defiance, 1950-59 stock, 1953 Ford Customline.
• Roger Schatz, Defiance, 1960-69 stock, 1965 Chevrolet Impala Convertible, 1960-69 stock. (This was the third largest class with 12 entries.)
• Don Heilman, 1970-79 stock, 1975 Oldsmobile 98. (This was tied as the largest class with 13 entries.)
• Jim and Nancy Schatz, Defiance, 1980-99 stock, 1989 Chevrolet Corvette.
• John Crowner, Defiance, 2000-09 stock, 2007 Ford Mustang.
• Talon Stuart, Dundee, Mich. and Tabitha Branham, Payne, 2010-2019, 2016 Dodge Hellcat and 2015 Dodge Challenger, respectively.
• John Berry, Defiance, 1900-49 modified, 1934 Chevrolet Standard.
• Tom Kavanaugh, 1950-59 modified, 1957 Chevrolet Two-Door Wagon.
• Kim and Kay Griffith, Defiance, 1960-69 modified, 1968 Chevrolet Camaro. (This was tied as the largest class with 13 entries.)
• Brent Damman, Napoleon, 1970-79 modified, 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass.
• Steve Kosik, Toledo, 1980-99 modified, 1991 Chevrolet Corvette.
• Nick Zervas, Sylvania, 2000-09 modified, 2007 Chevrolet Corvette.
• Kendra Keasler, Defiance, 2010-19 modified, 2014 Chevrolet Super Sport.
• Beth Hartley, Defiance, present modified, 2020 Jeep Wrangler.
• Ron and Brenda Wheeler, Defiance, custom street rods, 1936 Ford Cabriolet.
• Joe Heffner, Paulding, rat rods, 1965 Chevrolet C-10.
• Robert Cramer, Paulding, trucks-modified, 1947 Chevrolet 3100.
• Mike Simon, Defiance, special interest, 1984 Cushman van.
• Nathan Lord, Perrysburg, youngblood (25 years of age and below), 2020 Ford Mustang.
• Doug and Barb Bohs, and Ella and Addie Geren, foreign cars, 1968 Triumph TR250 and 1970 Volkswagen bus, respectively.
• David Smith, Toledo, motorcycles, 1998 Harley Davidson Super Glide.
Funds generated by the show's entry fees and sponsorships allow MVCC to donate to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now and Hospice. MVCC also donated to those charities in the past.
