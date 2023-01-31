Downtown banner

New bicentennial banners in Defiance's downtown emphasize 200 years of strength. This banner is located in the 200 block of Clinton Street across from the county courthouse.

 Cassandra White/CN Photo

Defiance’s 200th birthday is dawning on the town on April 28, and to celebrate the city has put up bicentennial banners to remind locals of how “strong” the town has been for the past two centuries.


