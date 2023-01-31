Defiance’s 200th birthday is dawning on the town on April 28, and to celebrate the city has put up bicentennial banners to remind locals of how “strong” the town has been for the past two centuries.
Defiance’s 200th birthday is dawning on the town on April 28, and to celebrate the city has put up bicentennial banners to remind locals of how “strong” the town has been for the past two centuries.
The banners were designed by Yvonne Dale, a local graphic designer and a member of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) design committee. She previously designed the City of Defiance logo, among other things involving the city government.
Kirstie Mack, executive director for the DDVB, said the design was approved, then put into print.
“There’s an application process for the banners to go up on the pole,” she said. “The application goes to the city, and we are changing the application for there to be a review process of what the banners will look like prior to going up”, according to Mack.
The bicentennial committee has coined the motto “200 Years Strong” for the banners.
“It’s short and sweet, straight to the point,” Mack said.
Ninety-nine banners were purchased to celebrate the event, and the cost was about $2,500 total for the design and banners, according to Mack.
The banners were paid for with bicentennial committee funds which consists of Mack, Richard Rozevink (representing the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum), Sarah Tackett (representing the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce), Cara Potter (representing Defiance Public Library System) and Jeff Tackett (representing the Stroede Center for the Arts).
“They (co-chair members) are just representing their organizations who have the same mentality of the bicentennial being something that’s good for the community,” Mack stated.
The banners have been up since the second week of January and were put up by City of Defiance street crews.
“The banners are up and they’ll be up all year long representing the bicentennial as a reminder,” Mack said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.