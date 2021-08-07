WAUSEON — On Thursday evening and on Friday morning, two separate motor vehicle accidents resulted in injury.

According to dispatch at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday about 9:23 p.m., at 25950 County Road F in German Township, one man was sent to hospital by air ambulance.

Reportedly, Archbold rescue responded to the call, but further details were unavailable.

A second accident involving two vehicles on Friday morning resulted in injured individuals transported to hospital.

Report from the Wauseon Police Department confirms that just after 10 a.m., two vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway (U.S. 20A).

According to dispatch at the Wauseon Police Department, names of the drivers have not been released and the number of individuals sent to hospital has not been completed.

Reportedly, one of the two vehicles involved in the crash caught on fire, but all of the individuals inside escaped. Additionally, one road sign was damaged because of the accident. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has been contacted.

At least three individuals were transported to Fulton County Health Center. Extent of the injuries is unknown.

Police are still investigating the scene so a full report was unavailable at press time.

