Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.
— Margaret Mead
This month, women in the United States are celebrating the 100th anniversary of something many of us take for granted — the right to vote.
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified Aug, 26, 1920, finally gave women the right to vote. This was accomplished by the women’s suffrage movement, which took decades to win that right to vote.
Prior to that, women, as second-class citizens couldn’t be guardians of their children and the law made them dependent on their husbands or male relatives, according to Ohio and its People, written by George Knepper.
Knepper noted that in 1848, the movement for women’s rights, organized by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott, got national attention at the Seneca Falls Convention in New York. In the struggle to obtain voting rights, Susan B. Anthony and other activists organized protests to raised public awareness. Among leaders in Ohio was Frances Dana Gage of McConnelsville who pushed for the women’s rights movement.
It wasn’t until 1918 that President Woodrow Wilson spoke before Congress sharing his support for a woman’s right to vote. The House of Representatives approved the 19th Amendment but the Senate had yet to do so. The amendment was finally approved and went into effect in 1920. Ohio was the fifth state to ratify the amendment. That year, Carrie Chapman Catt founded the League of Women Voters.
According to The Conversation, a network of non-profit media outlets, approximately 10 million women voted in 1920, a turnout rate of 36%, compared to 68% of men. The website reports that “Women voter turnout rates have gradually increased and exceeded male turnout rates since 1980, when 61.9% of women voted compared to 61.5% of men. In 2016, 63.3% of women voted compared to 59.3% of men.”
Jan Bechtel, curator of exhibits at the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, noted that there were meetings of suffrage supporters in the 5th Congressional District of the Ohio Woman Suffrage Association held in Defiance involving women from the region in 1915 and 1919.
“No one from Defiance is named,” she said, “but two local women stand out: Rowena Jones of Ottawa, who went on to have a career in social work as director of the Putnam County Welfare program for many years; and Vadae Meekison of Napoleon, Henry County’s first woman lawyer.”
Bechtel relayed that Harriet Taylor Upton, president of the Ohio Woman Suffrage Association and active nationally for the suffrage cause, spoke at the Defiance High School Auditorium in 1913, sponsored by the Federated Women of Defiance.
“In 1920, after the adoption of the 19th Amendment, the Republican and Democratic parties set up women’s organizations to educate and encourage women’s participation in elections,” stated Bechtel.
The local women who led these groups were:
• Marie Friedlich, Republican Women, Defiance Red Cross board member, president of the Federated Women of Defiance, Sorosis member.
• Loamy Heater, Democratic Women, English/Latin teacher at Defiance High School.
• Reba Heatley, Democratic Women, real estate and insurance agent, first woman notary public in Defiance County, Defiance Township clerk.
Dorothy Singer, current chairman of the Defiance County Democratic Women, shared that “Women’s suffrage acknowledged women as whole persons capable of creative and thoughtful decision making. Until women won their right to vote, how could it be the case that they were accepted as such?
“The struggle continued for African American and Indigenous women and men denied full suffrage until 1965 and 1957, respectively,” added Singer of rural Defiance. “Today, every policy or act to restrict access to voting is an attempt to deny our full humanity. Frankly, the struggle continues.”
“To many it seems shocking that American women had to wait until 1920 to secure the franchise,” said Dr. Sally Myers, Defiance. “This shows how ingrained the attitudes were toward a ‘woman’s place’ and also reminds us how social movements often have to work slowly and patiently toward the arc of justice.”
Amy Galbraith, Defiance County clerk of courts, added “The women’s right to vote to me symbolizes the beginning of many equal rights movements in our country. As we continue to grow as a country hopefully we draw from the activists in our past and continue to fight for equality for all people.”
Added Connie Allgire, “When I think of what our foremothers did so that I as a woman can vote, it brings up strong proud emotions. I marched for women in 1989 with 500,000 reported marchers in D.C.”
Defiance resident Trish Sanford-Speiser also weighed in on the topic.
“What I find so interesting about the suffrage movement is the different camps and the different lengths women were willing to go to for the fight,” said Sanford-Speiser. “We hear a lot about the women who protested and went on hunger strikes and in hindsight, this was extremely necessary to gain the attention required.
“On the other hand, it took the discipline and patience we saw in Defiance to truly gain the vote. Women organized,” she noted. “The City Federation of Women held regular meetings across the state. Defiance had a chapter as well. These women went ‘all in’ to organize a local Red Cross chapter and documented everything they were doing both in the war effort and in fighting Spanish Flu. They detailed their volunteer numbers, their hours, etc., and basically made it impossible to argue that they had a voice.”
