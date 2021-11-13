KENT — The 1997 Holgate High School valedictorian, Dr. Abbey Fruth Eng, has just been honored with the Outstanding Teaching Award 2020 here at Kent State University.
“Each year, three teachers are given the award,” said the professor. “After the finalists are determined, each professor must submit a portfolio of student evaluations, student comments (both online and in-person), worksheets used in the classroom, letters of support from colleagues and a letter of recommendation from the dean of the college where the professor is employed.”
Too, Eng said, “After all of that is received, a committee meets in the fall to review the portfolios. Three professors are chosen each year.”
Accordingly, because of the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 teachers of the year were not selected. This fall, six professors instead of the usual three were chosen — three for 2020 and three for 2021. Fruth Eng was one of the winners for 2020.
So what kind of teacher receives such an honor? Something must have led her students to nominate her for the award.
The Holgate High School grad describes herself as a “perfectionist” and says that may have something to do with her recent award.
Asked how she engaged her students, Eng said, “I am always making revision to my approach to teaching. I know that I have to break everything down into manageable pieces.”
“Sometimes I think, ‘No one is going to understand this, I need to talk about this or that a little more.’” She has basically four steps that she keeps in mind when teaching:
• “First, I approach all students with kindness. We are all human beings. They are humans just like me with lives outside of class and personal struggles. It’s important for me to remember this student is somebody else.
• Second, I listen to what the students need. It’s important to listen, otherwise I don’t really know what the student needs.
• Third, I know that this subject is frustrating. I have to not take their frustrations personally. They are struggling with the material not with me personally.
• Fourth, I make changes as I need to in order to make my teaching fresh for each class.”
Her style of teaching must be working.
On Oct. 13, 2021, a group of members of the College of Public Health came to one of Eng’s classes to surprise her with the 2020 Outstanding Teaching Award from Kent State. Later that month, on Oct. 22, a formal ceremony was held for the recipients of 2020 and 2021.
After high school, Eng began her academic journey at Eastern Michigan University, in Ypsilanti, where she received her undergraduate degree.
Said Eng about her time at Ypsilanti, “I had so many majors in undergrad, but when I took my first women’s studies class, I knew I wanted it to be my major.” She ended up with majors in both psychology and women’s studies while focusing on struggles in mental health for women.
Her interests in studying women’s mental health also meant she had to study statistics. She decided to continue her studies in these fields at Bowling Green.
“After I got my bachelor’s at Eastern Michigan, I realized that BG had a nationally recognized sociology college. So I went there to study sociology and got both my master’s and Ph.D.”
When she completed her studies, Eng spent six years in research work studying program evaluations for women’s mental health, juvenile justice and substance abuse. “There was a lot of data analysis. I enjoyed it and knew that I wanted to continue working in that field.”
“It’s funny,” she added, “I liked the statistics but I never wanted to be a teacher. After doing research I realized maybe teaching was where I wanted to go. Even today people say, ‘I remember when you said you wouldn’t teach.’ It really is not what I ever saw myself doing. And now, I have won an award for teaching. It’s crazy.”
About finally entering teaching she said, “When I began to look around for teaching opportunities, a friend encouraged me to check out Kent State. They were starting a new college of public health.” She applied and was hired by the university.
Eng has been teaching at Kent State for about 11 years in biostatistics — a field that studies the statistics of health related data.
The subject is a requirement for the public health students. Her classes on statistics are, by her own admission, not a subject that everyone wants to study. “Students have said to me after the class, ‘I came into the class scared, but never thought I could do this,’” said Eng. “By the end of the class, they see how much they have achieved.”
Eng mused that perhaps growing up with small town support had something to do with where she is today. She admits that she does not like public praise and the interview revealed that she really is a small town person at heart.
Asked if she could teach the world one thing today, Eng said, “Kindness is always important. Everyone has their own opinions and it’s important to remember, it’s not always about you. I think finding a place where we are not judging is key.”
Abbey Fruth Eng is married with two boys and two dogs, and by her own admission, “always busy.” She speaks fondly about growing up in Holgate and recently took up hiking in northeastern Ohio — something she never really did in northwest Ohio but enjoys today.
